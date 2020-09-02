Wyoming Medical Center CEO to retire in coming months as Banner Health deal closes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michele Chulick, the CEO of Wyoming Medical Center who steered the state’s largest hospital through a $200 million acquisition deal, will retire once the deal to sell WMC is finalized in the coming weeks.

Chulick’s retirement was announced to staff earlier this week and confirmed to the Star-Tribune on Wednesday by hospital spokeswoman Mandy Cepeda. Chulick came to Wyoming in July 2017 after working for hospitals in Texas. She replaced longtime CEO Vickie Diamond, who retired seven months before Chulick’s hiring was announced.

Chulick will retire during the transition from independent ownership to life under Banner Health, the hospital giant that bought WMC after county officials approved the deal last month. The acquisition is now going through regulatory hoops and is likely to close sometime in the fall, which is when Chulick will step down.

She will be replaced on an interim basis by Dr. James Bleicher, the hospital’s chief clinical officer, Cepeda said. She added that the decision was Chulick’s and that “she’s just moving on to the next chapter.” She said she didn’t know if Chulick was receiving a retirement package from the hospital.