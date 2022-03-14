Wyoming Medical Center Foundation gets a new name

Wyoming Medical Center Foundation, which provided financial support for the Casper hospital since 1977, has officially changed its name to the Natrona Collective Health Trust.

Health trust CEO Meredith Benton said in a statement that the new name “encompasses the organization’s goals and purpose to work collaboratively to offer long-term support and resources for Natrona County.”

The health trust partners with Natrona County nonprofits to provide grant funding, technical assistance and advocacy, according to its website. The foundation that supported the medical center converted from a public fundraising charity to a private philanthropic foundation when Banner Health, a Phoenix, Arizona-based nonprofit health system, acquired the Casper hospital in October 2020.

The medical center is the state’s largest hospital. It has two campuses and 14 clinics and serves over 250,000 people in 11 Wyoming counties. In addition to the medical center, Banner Health also operates other Wyoming health care facilities in Torrington, Worland, Wheatland and Thermopolis.

The former foundation provided financial support for the hospital through fundraising, whereas the current foundation increases its pot of money by accumulating interest on the approximately $250 million endowment it received when Banner Health purchased Wyoming Medical Center. The health trust will give the hospital about 3% of this endowment every year. That amount can only go to the hospital and isn’t to be used by Banner Health corporate.

About 2% of the health trust's endowment will go to various community organizations; the group distributed its first round of two-year unrestricted funding, totaling about $4 million, in December. This funding went to organizations such as Casper Pride, the Wyoming Food for Thought Project and Arc of Natrona County that support health, behavioral health and mental well-being among marginalized populations.

Benton said in a statement that “the philanthropic legacy of the foundation will continue” under the complete rebrand, which will include a new look and strategic plan in addition to the name change. The trust also launched a new website, collectivehealthtrust.org, last week.

These changes accompany many others for the hospital itself following its acquisition by Banner Health.

The hospital, previously called the Wyoming Medical Center, is now the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center. Signage on the hospital building is in the middle of switching over to reflect this change. The hospital’s website will also fold under the Banner Health website.

