Wyoming Medical Center moving respiratory clinic as virus numbers remain low

The respiratory screening clinic that Wyoming Medical Center opened in last year to handle the onset of COVID-19 will move to Sage Primary Care as virus numbers remain low in the community.

The hospital converted a diabetes clinic on Fenway Street in March 2020 in response to the pandemic.

The walk-in clinic at Sage Primary Care that was closed as a pandemic precaution will reopen Monday as well.

"We are grateful for the care and support everyone has shown over the last year. We remain vigilant in our infection control protocols, sanitation, visitor restrictions, screening and other precautions to protect you and your loved ones as we move forward," reads a statement published by the hospital Wednesday. "Our Emergency Room and network of clinics are open, safe and ready to help. Thank you for trusting us with your care."

The walk-in clinic will be open weekdays 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those with respiratory symptoms are asked to call 307-233-0291 and someone will evaluate them in their vehicle.

West Casper's immediate care is also open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and provides COVID-19 tests.

There were 24 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Natrona County as of Wednesday. Cases have steadily declined in Wyoming since the fall, when they surged to unprecedented heights. At the peak of the surge, there were more than 12,000 active cases in Wyoming, with roughly 250 hospitalizations, pushing Wyoming's medical system to the brink.

