Wyoming Medical Center names new CEO

Wyoming Medical Center has named a new chief executive officer after former CEO Michele Chulick announced in September she would retire.
The new CEO, Lance Porter, comes from Arizona, where he led the Banner Payson Medical Center in Payson, a town of roughly 15,000 in the center of the state.
He will replace interim CEO Dr. James Bleicher, who is Wyoming Medical Center's chief clinical officer and who has been serving as CEO while the hospital searched for Chulick's permanent replacement.
The hospital confirmed in September that Chulick would retire once the facility merged with Arizona-based Banner Health, which acquired Wyoming's largest hospital in a nearly $200 million deal finalized Oct. 1.
Chulick left her role of her own volition, according to a hospital spokesperson. She stepped into the role in 2017 and oversaw several monumental changes at the hospital, including the purchase of Mountain View Regional and the facilitation of the hospital's acquisition by Banner.
Banner Health operates close to 30 hospitals around the West, including four in Wyoming.
Porter comes from a Banner facility, where he has served as CEO since 2014, according to a release from the medical center announcing his new position.
Porter is already in Casper assisting with the hospital's influx of COVID-19 patients, according to the release.
