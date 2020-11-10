 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming Medical Center names new CEO
View Comments
breaking top story

Wyoming Medical Center names new CEO

{{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming Medical Center has named a new chief executive officer after former CEO Michele Chulick announced in September she would retire.

The new CEO, Lance Porter, comes from Arizona, where he led the Banner Payson Medical Center in Payson, a town of roughly 15,000 in the center of the state. 

He will replace interim CEO Dr. James Bleicher, who is Wyoming Medical Center's chief clinical officer and who has been serving as CEO while the hospital searched for Chulick's permanent replacement. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The hospital confirmed in September that Chulick would retire once the facility merged with Arizona-based Banner Health, which acquired Wyoming's largest hospital in a nearly $200 million deal finalized Oct. 1.

Chulick left her role of her own volition, according to a hospital spokesperson. She stepped into the role in 2017 and oversaw several monumental changes at the hospital, including the purchase of Mountain View Regional and the facilitation of the hospital's acquisition by Banner. 

Banner Health operates close to 30 hospitals around the West, including four in Wyoming.

Porter comes from a Banner facility, where he has served as CEO since 2014, according to a release from the medical center announcing his new position. 

Porter is already in Casper assisting with the hospital's influx of COVID-19 patients, according to the release. 

Lance Porter

Lance Porter

 Courtesy, Wyoming Medical Center

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Health and education reporter

Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News