Wyoming Medical Center names new CEO

Wyoming Medical Center has named a new chief executive officer after former CEO Michele Chulick announced in September she would retire.

The new CEO, Lance Porter, comes from Arizona, where he led the Banner Payson Medical Center in Payson, a town of roughly 15,000 in the center of the state.

He will replace interim CEO Dr. James Bleicher, who is Wyoming Medical Center's chief clinical officer and who has been serving as CEO while the hospital searched for Chulick's permanent replacement.

The hospital confirmed in September that Chulick would retire once the facility merged with Arizona-based Banner Health, which acquired Wyoming's largest hospital in a nearly $200 million deal finalized Oct. 1.