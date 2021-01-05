Wyoming Medical Center relaxes visitation policy as COVID-19 cases decline

Wyoming Medical Center will begin relaxing visitation restrictions as COVID-19 cases in the community decline, the hospital announced in a release Tuesday.

Beginning Wednesday, most hospital patients will be allowed to have one visitor a day who will be able to visit for no more than three hours at a time. Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Casper’s hospital - the state’s largest - has cared for the brunt of Wyoming’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The facility stopped allowing visitors in late October as virus cases surged in the community and statewide and threatened to overwhelm the hospital.

“These are unprecedented times, and we are taking this very rare action to help ensure patient safety as well as the safety of their loved ones, caregivers and community members,” a release from the hospital at the time read.

The hospital did allow patients under 18 years old to be accompanied by one adult and laboring mothers to have one support person, but otherwise all visitation at the facilities has been on hold since October.