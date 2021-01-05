Wyoming Medical Center relaxes visitation policy as COVID-19 cases decline

Wyoming Medical Center will begin relaxing visitation restrictions as COVID-19 cases in the community decline, the hospital announced in a release Tuesday.
Beginning Wednesday, most hospital patients will be allowed to have one visitor a day who will be able to visit for no more than three hours at a time. Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Casper’s hospital - the state’s largest - has cared for the brunt of Wyoming’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The facility stopped allowing visitors in late October as virus cases surged in the community and statewide and threatened to overwhelm the hospital.
“These are unprecedented times, and we are taking this very rare action to help ensure patient safety as well as the safety of their loved ones, caregivers and community members,” a release from the hospital at the time read.
The hospital did allow patients under 18 years old to be accompanied by one adult and laboring mothers to have one support person, but otherwise all visitation at the facilities has been on hold since October.
The new visitation policy will now allow pediatric patients one visitor in addition to their guardian, and laboring mothers one visitor in addition to their spouse or support person. Patients with disabilities will also be allowed one visitor in addition to a support person.
Visitation for COVID-19 patients is still not allowed, unless the patient is at the end of their life, according to the hospital.
“Some restrictions remain in place to create a safe and secure environment for our patients and our healthcare workers,” the hospital’s release reads. “We understand this will be challenging, but we’re committed to take the necessary steps to protect you, our patients, and the community.”
The new visitation policy is the same for all Banner Health facilities in Wyoming and Colorado and includes outpatient clinics.
Active COVID-19 cases across Wyoming have dropped significantly since late November when nearly 12,000 cases were confirmed or presumed active statewide. As of Monday, just under 1,400 cases were active.
Hospitalizations, too, have fallen steadily since peaking at 247 on Nov 30. Hospitalizations dipped below 100 for the first time Jan. 1 since late October as well. As of Monday, 114 people were hospitalized statewide for the virus.
Cases began falling after a dozen county health officers asked State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist to approve local face mask orders in their communities after she and Gov. Mark Gordon declined to pass a statewide order in November.
Soon after local orders were approved, the state in early December announced a broad mask requirement for businesses and public places statewide.
State officials have been reluctant to say the face mask orders are the reason for the sharp drop in the state’s cases, but acknowledge masks have likely contributed.
“We are pleased to see lower numbers of cases reported recently in most locations across the state, as well as declining percentages of positive test results in most locations,” Wyoming Department of Health spokesperson Kim Deti said via email Dec. 30. “We know wearing masks can be an effective strategy so it's likely a factor, but it's hard to pinpoint how much.”
