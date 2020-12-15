Wyoming Medical Center's new CEO hopes to expand hospital's offerings, overcome COVID-19

Wyoming Medical Center’s new CEO wants Casper’s hospital to be the go-to medical institution for state residents, but first he needs to see the state’s largest hospital through the pandemic.
Lance Porter, who arrived in Casper in early November, did so to a sadly familiar scene. COVID-19 cases were surging in the state and had been since September. Beds were filling up, and the hospital was losing staff to quarantine and isolations.
Porter was coming from Arizona, which had experienced one of the worst virus outbreaks in the country over the summer. He’d guided Banner Payson Medical Center, a rural hospital in Payson, Arizona, through that surge. It’s experience he said has been helpful.
“Our health care system down there was stressed to the maximum, and I bring with me that experience,” Porter said. “I’ve been through that before and it’s been helpful to participate and help guide this hospital through the surge we’re going through now.”
But beyond experience, Porter said the affiliation with Banner also provides support the hospital wouldn’t have if it were still a standalone facility.
He said Banner has already sent 14 additional patients beds to Casper, as well as additional ventilators and other equipment. The health giant has also helped bring traveling and core staff to Casper — a costly necessity given the high demand for health care workers nationwide.
Wyoming Medical Center became a Banner hospital Oct. 1. Discussions about an affiliation deal had been ongoing since at least January, but getting to the finish line took a litany of public meetings, approval from a handful of governing boards and a $157 million sale to Banner Health of Natrona County-owned land upon which WMC’s facilities are located.
Banner Health operates nearly 30 hospitals around the West, including four in Wyoming. But there’s still work to do before Wyoming Medical Center is fully “integrated” with the Banner system.
That integration includes a lot of crossing T’s and dotting I’s, but it also means evaluating the staff, equipment and resources that make the hospital go. All of that is happening alongside the response to COVID-19, though the pandemic has put some of the transition work on the back burner.
“That transition has been lengthened out a bit; it’s taken a little bit more time,” Porter said, adding that he’s currently working on developing timelines for staff members concerned or confused about what it will take.
First, he said he understands this situation can be daunting.
Porter had been in Payson just six months when the hospital owners — Community Health Systems at the time — informed Porter they would be putting the hospital up for bid. He was terrified. He and his family — a wife and two daughters — had just settled into the community.
“I have been on that other side of the fence as an employee looking at Banner coming in to purchase the hospital and having all kinds of questions,” Porter said.
His goal is to communicate often about the transition with the hospital’s staff and publish information regularly. He doesn’t want to lose talented physicians because they’re worried about their place in the organization, he explained.
Porter could not say if jobs would be lost once Casper’s hospital is fully integrated into the Banner system.
“That is a question that is impossible to answer right now. It would be unfair of me to give a definitive answer on that,” he said.
He added this was a concern when Banner acquired the hospital in Arizona, but the worst never transpired. He said Banner wants to keep the people who know Casper, adding Banner’s acquisition of Payson Regional Medical Center (later named Banner Payson Medical Center) had a minimal impact on the staff of that facility.
Finally, Porter said he wants to prepare the hospital for the future. He commended the facility’s robust staff and specialty care options but said the next step was to expand the offerings so residents never have to leave Wyoming to get the care they need.
He’s hoping to have a strategic plan outlined by early 2021.
Porter said he is excited about Casper. His wife and middle-school daughter are settling into the community, and he enjoys that Casper merges a small-town feel with city amenities. Originally from northern Colorado, Porter is familiar with Wyoming and has visited Casper in the past.
“We are 100% committed to this hospital and this community,” he said.
