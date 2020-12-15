Wyoming Medical Center's new CEO hopes to expand hospital's offerings, overcome COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

First, he said he understands this situation can be daunting.

Porter had been in Payson just six months when the hospital owners — Community Health Systems at the time — informed Porter they would be putting the hospital up for bid. He was terrified. He and his family — a wife and two daughters — had just settled into the community.

“I have been on that other side of the fence as an employee looking at Banner coming in to purchase the hospital and having all kinds of questions,” Porter said.

His goal is to communicate often about the transition with the hospital’s staff and publish information regularly. He doesn’t want to lose talented physicians because they’re worried about their place in the organization, he explained.

Porter could not say if jobs would be lost once Casper’s hospital is fully integrated into the Banner system.

“That is a question that is impossible to answer right now. It would be unfair of me to give a definitive answer on that,” he said.