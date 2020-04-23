Wyoming now at 332 confirmed coronavirus cases

On April 2, the Wyoming Department of Health began restricting testing to six priority categories; potential patients who don't fall in one of those categories now must be tested by private laboratories. The state Health Department has said it's too soon to tell whether the drop-off is a result of the testing change, though Gov. Mark Gordon has said that the projected peak of the disease in Wyoming has not yet arrived.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in 21 of Wyoming's 23 counties. Only Platte and Weston counties are without confirmed cases. Wyoming has the lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state. South Dakota and Alaska have the second fewest deaths related to the virus, with nine each, according to the New York Times.

About 16 percent of Wyoming's cases required a hospital stay. In about 6 percent of the cases, health officials don't know if the patient was hospitalized.

In about 47 percent of the cases, the patient came in contact with a known case. In another 18 percent of the cases, the patient had traveled either domestically or internationally. Community spread has been attributed to 13 percent of the cases. In 15 percent of Wyoming's cases, health officials don't how the person was exposed to the virus.