Wyoming online markets help customers, vendors

With the absence of summer farmers markets in Casper, at least for the time being, the Wyoming Food for Thought Program has begun a weekly online marketplace to purchase food and other handcrafted items.
Shoppers place orders from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Wednesday and pick them up curbside on Friday afternoons.
We talked with Cassandra Baker of the Food for Thought Program about the project.
How long do you anticipate doing these online markets? I foresee it being a pretty year-round thing. Moving forward, we would like to do it in addition to any markets we host. The accessibility makes us able to reach more people and our vendors would be more than excited to meet that demand.
Tell us how it works. Shoppers start by going online at wfftp.org, registering and then they'll be sent a link to shop. Shopping each week is from 5 p.m. on Monday to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and pick up is 2 to 4 p.m. Friday anytime at the program center, 900 St. John St. Their orders are brought to them curbside. SNAP is accepted and anyone who wants to use that is asked to call the office here at 307-337-1703 and we can facilitate a transaction for them. We also are partnering with Windy City Delivery to give people who can't get out or can't be here at that time a delivery option. This is not a subscription program so you can shop any week you'd like and pay as you go.
Give us just a glimpse of your online items. We have close to like 200 items and they are pretty consistent week to week, although of course as the growing season lengthens, we'll have much more fresh produce. We are adding one or two vendors a week and are filling about 25 orders a week currently. Right now we have meats and eggs, breads and cinnamon rolls, kombucha and coffee, lots of canned items like pickles and salsas, pestos and hummus and other seasonings, as well as fresh micro greens, salad mixes and herbs. We also have soaps and body care products sourced locally.
How are your vendors reacting to this? They are really excited. They view the online marketplace as a really great opportunity to supplement their income and connect with new customers. But they are really missing that engagement that comes with markets and talking to the customers face-to-face.
Things are changing daily with regulations it seems, but what do you envision for the summer market season right now? In terms of right now, we are the last person to make the decision. It goes from the president to the governor to county health to the city and then to David Street Station, our summer market host. I have heard that we could potentially start by the end of June, but that is not official.
