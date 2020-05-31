Wyoming online markets help customers, vendors

How long do you anticipate doing these online markets? I foresee it being a pretty year-round thing. Moving forward, we would like to do it in addition to any markets we host. The accessibility makes us able to reach more people and our vendors would be more than excited to meet that demand.

Tell us how it works. Shoppers start by going online at wfftp.org, registering and then they'll be sent a link to shop. Shopping each week is from 5 p.m. on Monday to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and pick up is 2 to 4 p.m. Friday anytime at the program center, 900 St. John St. Their orders are brought to them curbside. SNAP is accepted and anyone who wants to use that is asked to call the office here at 307-337-1703 and we can facilitate a transaction for them. We also are partnering with Windy City Delivery to give people who can't get out or can't be here at that time a delivery option. This is not a subscription program so you can shop any week you'd like and pay as you go.