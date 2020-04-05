Wyoming ramps up online educational lessons and activities for kids

The center’s "Kids Programs at Center of the West" Facebook page is active with content and activities, and families also can find options on Facebook pages for each of the five museums housed under the center’s roof.

"In these unfortunate circumstances that we have going on right now, thankfully we’re set up pretty well to get some resources that were already existing out there because of that big push strategically to do that a while ago,” she said. “And we want to be here.”

The Wyoming State Library and libraries around Wyoming bring a growing array of offerings and resources for all ages, including ways for kids to keep learning at home. The GoWYLD website and gowyld.libguides.com/KidsK-8 always provides free access to online materials, including education and reading resources. Those are paid for by the Wyoming State Library and the University of Wyoming for state residents to have free access, and people at home through their library cards can access materials like ebooks, videos, animated storybooks, stories read to them and pairings of fiction books with nonfiction books and stories, school library consultant at the Wyoming State Library Paige Bredenkamp said.