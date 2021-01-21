Wyoming Red Cross has new director

The American Red Cross of Wyoming has chosen Janet Lewis as its new executive director. Lewis will help deliver services across the state of Wyoming to 21 counties, ensuring the Red Cross mission is carried out in its communities.

“I am excited to be part of an organization that does so much for Wyoming communities,” Lewis said. “I look forward to working with the staff and incredible volunteers, providing leadership and helping raise the needed financial resources as the Red Cross continues to provide vital services to the people of Wyoming.”

A graduate of Northwestern University, Lewis previously served as the executive director of the Wyoming chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

As executive director of the Red Cross' chapter, Janet will oversee Red Cross services across the state of Wyoming. Those services include providing direct assistance to families following fires and other disasters, helping make households safer through the installation of free smoke alarms, teaching people life-saving health and safety skills such as CPR and First Aid and connecting military families via emergency communication services.

The Wyoming chapter is under the umbrella of the American Red Cross Colorado & Wyoming Region with headquarters in Denver.

