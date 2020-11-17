Wyoming reports 1,260 additional COVID-19 cases, a new single-day high

Total recoveries: 13,407 (11,532 confirmed, 1,875 probable)

Total tests: 342,393 (148,734 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 700.2 per day. That number is up 98.8 from a day ago, up 183.6 from a week ago and up 538.9 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 785.6 per day. That number is up 106.8 from a day ago, up 191.2 from a week ago and up 593.9 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 9,360. That number is up 689 from a day ago, up 2,567 from a week ago and up 7,532 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 10,891. That number is up 746 from a day ago, up 2,874 from a week ago and up 8,691 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?