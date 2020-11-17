Wyoming reports 1,260 additional COVID-19 cases, a new single-day high

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by a record 1,260 cases on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,162 and the number of probable cases rising by 98, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
For the first time during the pandemic, Natrona County's cumulative total of confirmed cases (2,946) is the highest of any county in the state. The county surpassed Laramie County, which has confirmed 2,919 cases, on Tuesday.
A record 505 new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 462 confirmed and 43 probable.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (93), Big Horn (18), Campbell (154), Carbon (24), Converse (14), Crook (13), Fremont (126), Goshen (28), Hot Springs (eight), Johnson (19), Laramie (123), Lincoln (17), Natrona (221), Niobrara, Park (34), Platte (nine), Sheridan (92), Sublette (23), Sweetwater (40), Teton (60), Uinta (30), Washakie (nine) and Weston (six) counties.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 9,360 (10,891 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 204 (up 13 from Monday)
Deaths: 155 (11 this week, 68 this month)
Total cases: 24,456 (21,047 confirmed, 3,406 probable)
Total recoveries: 13,407 (11,532 confirmed, 1,875 probable)
Total tests: 342,393 (148,734 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 700.2 per day. That number is up 98.8 from a day ago, up 183.6 from a week ago and up 538.9 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 785.6 per day. That number is up 106.8 from a day ago, up 191.2 from a week ago and up 593.9 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 9,360. That number is up 689 from a day ago, up 2,567 from a week ago and up 7,532 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 10,891. That number is up 746 from a day ago, up 2,874 from a week ago and up 8,691 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Natrona (1,307), Laramie (1,163) and Albany (759) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (72.8%), Goshen (46.7%) and Natrona (44.4%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fifth fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 21st most (fourth most in the last seven days)
Deaths: third fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany 2,441 (206)
- Big Horn 345 (39)
- Campbell 2,078 (187)
- Carbon 455 (45)
- Converse 318 (179)
- Crook 220 (19)
- Fremont 2,254 (315)
- Goshen 396 (39)
- Hot Springs 81 (9)
- Johnson 145 (61)
- Laramie 2,919 (646)
- Lincoln 460 (76)
- Natrona 2,946 (630)
- Niobrara 22 (51)
- Park 981 (111)
- Platte 177 (98)
- Sheridan 1,169 (240)
- Sublette 219 (78)
- Sweetwater 1,087 (64)
- Teton 1,219 (33)
- Uinta 617 (179)
- Washakie 215 (38)
- Weston 283 (63)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 27
- Fremont: 22
- Laramie: 15
- Big Horn: 9
- Sheridan: 9
- Albany: 8
- Campbell: 7
- Washakie: 7
- Converse: 6
- Goshen: 6
- Lincoln: 6
- Carbon: 5
- Platte: 5
- Crook: 4
- Johnson: 4
- Park: 4
- Sweetwater: 4
- Uinta: 4
- Teton: 2
- Sublette: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
