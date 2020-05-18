Wyoming reports two more coronavirus deaths; state total rises to 10

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State health officials have added two more deaths to Wyoming's total count of coronavirus-related fatalities, they said Monday.

The deaths occurred in March and April in Colorado and were reported recently to Wyoming’s Vital Statistics Services Office, which is part of the state's health department.

Neither of those out-of-state deaths had been included previously in Wyoming’s death count, which now stands at 10.

The new fatalities included an older woman from Carbon County who died in late April and an older Laramie County man who died in late March.

The Carbon County woman had an existing health condition that put her at higher risk of serious illness. It's unclear if the man did as well, the health department said.

“When Wyoming residents pass away in another state from a disease such as COVID-19, it is a widely accepted practice to track those deaths based on the location of the person’s permanent residence,” Guy Beaudoin, deputy state registrar with the health department, said in a statement.