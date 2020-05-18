Wyoming reports two more coronavirus deaths; state total rises to 10

State health officials have added two more deaths to Wyoming's total count of coronavirus-related fatalities, they said Monday.
The deaths occurred in March and April in Colorado and were reported recently to Wyoming’s Vital Statistics Services Office, which is part of the state's health department.
Neither of those out-of-state deaths had been included previously in Wyoming’s death count, which now stands at 10.
The new fatalities included an older woman from Carbon County who died in late April and an older Laramie County man who died in late March.
The Carbon County woman had an existing health condition that put her at higher risk of serious illness. It's unclear if the man did as well, the health department said.
“When Wyoming residents pass away in another state from a disease such as COVID-19, it is a widely accepted practice to track those deaths based on the location of the person’s permanent residence,” Guy Beaudoin, deputy state registrar with the health department, said in a statement.
“In Wyoming, we have instructed medical certifiers such as attending physicians and coroners that COVID-19 should only be reported on death certificates when the disease caused or contributed to a person’s death,” he said. “So if someone who happens to be positive for COVID-19 died due to an automobile accident, their passing would not be counted as a coronavirus-related death.”
Testing has confirmed 577 cases of the coronavirus in Wyoming.
To limit the virus' spread, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist ordered the closure of schools and many businesses where people congregate, including bars, gyms and hair salons.
Gyms and personal care establishments were able to reopen with some restrictions May 1. The state has also allowed restaurants to open again — with conditions.
The orders — and the economic hardship they've caused — have prompted some protests, though not on the scale seen in other states. Gordon has said the reopening of Wyoming is being driven by data, not dates.
