Wyoming reports two more coronavirus deaths, while Natrona County cases continue increase

The Carbon County woman died in late April and the Laramie County man died in late March.

The woman had an existing health condition that put her at higher risk of serious illness. It's unclear if the man did as well, the health department said.

“When Wyoming residents pass away in another state from a disease such as COVID-19, it is a widely accepted practice to track those deaths based on the location of the person’s permanent residence,” Guy Beaudoin, deputy state registrar with the health department, said in a statement.

“In Wyoming, we have instructed medical certifiers such as attending physicians and coroners that COVID-19 should only be reported on death certificates when the disease caused or contributed to a person’s death,” he said. “So if someone who happens to be positive for COVID-19 died due to an automobile accident, their passing would not be counted as a coronavirus-related death.”

Gov. Mark Gordon issued the following statement on the state's recent fatalities: