Wyoming Rescue Mission adapts to freezing weather and growing numbers

Freezing weather has consumed Wyoming this week and sent temperatures plummeting.

Casper set a record low of minus 42 degrees early Thursday morning at Casper/Natrona County International Airport, making it the coldest day in at least 83 years.

At those temperatures, frostbite can set in within minutes, posing a serious risk to homeless people in central Wyoming.

The Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper has sought to assist those who are homeless amid the cold, providing shelter, clothes and food to more people than usual during the recent cold snap. But even as the nonprofit adapts to winter, it faces growing pressure as more people seek help and economic pressures squeeze its budget.

Wyoming Rescue Mission, the state’s largest homeless shelter, can house roughly 280 people. Ordinarily, it serves between 80 and 90 people in the summer months, said Michael Livingston, the community relations coordinator and spokesperson for Wyoming Rescue Mission.

That number spikes to roughly 120 to 130 on average who seek refuge at the shelter during the winter months, where they can find a bed, access vouchers for clothing and receive three meals every day.

On Wednesday night, 156 people checked in to the shelter, Livingston said.

“It’s a little higher than usual, but it’s one of those things that we always anticipate around this time of the year,” he said.

Throughout the year, Wyoming Rescue Mission works with its partners such as Interfaith of Natrona County, a local faith-based nonprofit, Health Care for the Homeless and Seton House, which works with single-parent families who are experiencing homeless, to provide outreach and resources to Casper’s homeless community.

In the winter, that often takes the form of raising awareness about the services Wyoming Rescue Mission provides and encouraging those who are in need of shelter to visit.

Ahead of the most recent polar front, Wyoming Rescue Mission issued a news release highlighting the availability in the shelter. And the Natrona County Emergency Management office posted on Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday that Wyoming Rescue Mission had beds and meals available.

The shelter also changes its policies as necessary during the frigid winter months to better meet the needs of those experiencing homeless, Livingston said.

During severe winter storms, the shelter will keep its dorms open rather than closing them during the day. It will also provide other spaces inside the building where people can stay safe and avoid the cold, he said.

“We don’t want anyone to go without those basic fundamental rights, and we try to meet that as best as possible,” Livingston said.

But the work is also getting more challenging as the number of people experiencing homelessness rises and inflation eats away at Wyoming Rescue Mission’s budget.

The shelter is increasingly seeing families and younger children in central Wyoming who have been exposed to homelessness, Livingston said.

“A new norm is having a mom with a couple of kids in our care or a dad with a couple of kids, or even a whole family in our care,” he said.

The growing number of families experiencing homelessness is a trend that started before the coronavirus pandemic but was exacerbated by the public health crisis, Livingston said.

“People who were already experiencing economic depression were pretty close to being homeless already. In COVID, they found themselves pushed closer into it [and] sooner,” he said.

Data tracking homelessness in Wyoming is incomplete; in recent years, the pandemic has altered the point-in-time count when communities across Wyoming do a one-night tally of those experiencing homelessness. But the data that exists supports what Wyoming Rescue Mission and Livingston have observed.

Homelessness in Wyoming peaked in 2012, with more than 1,800 people experiencing homelessness that year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

From 2012 to 2019, it largely declined, in part because the Department of Housing and Urban Development narrowed its definition of homeless. But since 2019, homelessness in the state has again begun to tick up.

In 2019, the point-in-time count totaled 548 homeless people in Wyoming. In 2022, nearly 650 homeless people lived in the state. But that number is considered a low estimate, given that it accounts only for the number of homeless people who were counted on a single day.

The number of families with children experiencing homeless has also increased from 37 in 2019 to 59 this year, Department of Housing and Urban Development data show.

As homelessness has grown, inflation has increased the costs for Wyoming Rescue Mission, affecting the services and support it can offer.

“It’s definitely had an impact on what we can do and how much we can serve,” Livingston said. “We have to keep our own administrative costs as low as possible so that we can meet the rising need of the people that we serve.”

The nonprofit has been able to weather the effects of inflation because its donors have stepped in to help mitigate the rising costs, he said.

Though swelling demand and a challenging financial climate complicate Wyoming Rescue Mission’s work, the commitment of those who work and volunteer at the nonprofit ensures that those in need of help get the support they need this winter.

“We have a pretty good team that is always willing to do a little extra to meet the needs of our people that we serve,” Livingston said.

Central Wyoming Rescue Mission Gary Handel takes a moment to himself after breakfast Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013, at the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo. Handel was one of more than 50 guests at the rescue mission on Dec. 4, and with only 43 beds, was provided with a mat, sheets, a pillow and blanket to make his bed on the floor of the shelter's dining room. "It's all how you look at it," Handel said. "I've been doing reading on World War II lately, and I'd much rather be sleeping here." (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Central Wyoming Rescue Mission Case Manager George Creecy goes through shelter guidelines with a new guest Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2013, at the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Central Wyoming Rescue Mission Gary Handel laces up his boots before starting the day Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013, at the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo. Handel describes himself as a man on the move, one who enjoys camping and backpacking, never in one spot long enough to start feeling static. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Central Wyoming Rescue Mission William Bray stands for a portrait before turning in to bed Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2013, at the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo. Bray spent his life traveling the world while working for the Department of Defense and ended up in Cambodia, where he met his wife and fathered a son. Bray came to Casper to find work in the oil industry with hopes of bringing his family back together for a new life in the United States. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Central Wyoming Rescue Mission Tristan Bennett's first night at the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo., was out of necessity, only to escape the impending sub-zero overnight temperatures. "I slept under the bridge last night," he said. "I only got about five minutes of sleep before my body started freezing, so I spent most of the night walking around." (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Central Wyoming Rescue Mission Eric Vashon takes a smoke break Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2013, outside the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo. Vashon's three years in the city far from his home of Reno, Nev., have been spent trying to find any sort of stability for himself. "Some people are here to find God. For some it's just another stop on the way," he said. "Some people, they're trying to make a life for themselves. That's me." (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Central Wyoming Rescue Mission A guest who only identified himself as Josh waits with a sack lunch to be picked up for work Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013, at the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo. Josh is one of many guests staying at the rescue mission while saving money to make a deposit on an apartment of his own. "It's great to have this place here, but it's not somewhere you want to be all the time," he said. "This isn't a lifestyle I would choose. I don't like being here, but for now it's all I have." (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Central Wyoming Rescue Mission Larry McCaslin, left, shows a stuffed bear belonging to his son to Frank Casias on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013, at the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo. McCaslin and Casilas are two of the 43 guests that the rescue mission can provide beds for on a nightly basis, though overflow guests have had to sleep on pads on the floor since the weather started to cool down. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) With colder weather closing in and all 43 beds spoken for, the rescue mission has had to provide some guests with mats and bedding to sleep on the shelter's floor. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Central Wyoming Rescue Mission A guest who only identified himself as Brad waits as the dining room is set up for breakfast Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013, at the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo. The rescue mission has enough beds to sleep 43 guests each night, but has had to provide mats, sheets, blankets and pillows for guests to sleep on the shelter's floor since the weather began to get colder. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Central Wyoming Rescue Mission Chris Edwards, at right, waits in line for dinner with other guests Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2013, at the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo. With a windchill as low as 17 degrees below zero last night, the mission provided mats on the floor for 10 guests in addition to the shelter's 43 beds in semi-private and dorm-style rooms. Central Wyoming Rescue Mission A man who identified himself only as Joe, right, spends time after lunch searching for work with an oil company Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013, at the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo. Joe has spent his entire adult life working in oil fields but feels that the industry has alienated older workers in recent years by moving their entire application process online. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Photos: Central Wyoming Rescue Mission The people who stay at Central Wyoming Rescue Mission can't be pigeonholed into a single category. The shelter serves as a starting point, a place where each person on his or her own unique journey can find the support to continue on the path to whatever destination makes them the person they want to be. For some, that means a long stay while they work toward financial stability and a bed they can call their own. For others, it means brotherhood, counseling and freedom from addiction. Some want to become the person that can bring a family back together. And some prefer to live their lives on the road, calling the Casper-based shelter just another helpful pause in their ever-changing scenery. "It's all how you look at it," Handel said. "I've been doing reading on World War II lately, and I'd much rather be sleeping here." (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Central Wyoming Rescue Mission A guest leaves the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2013, in Casper, Wyo. The rescue mission offers meals, laundry services, showers, beds and clothes to dozens of guests each night through its long-term discipleship and transitional housing programs as well as its emergency shelter program for shorter-term poor and homeless guests. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Central Wyoming Rescue Mission A guest walks toward the dormitory-style bunks Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2013, at the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo. The rescue mission offers faith-based counseling to anyone in need and provides beds to more than 40 guests each night. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Central Wyoming Rescue Mission Case Manager George Creecy goes through shelter guidelines with a new guest Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2013, at the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo. The rescue mission offers meals, laundry services, showers, beds and clothes to dozens of guests each night through its long-term discipleship and transitional housing programs as well as its emergency shelter program for shorter-term poor and homeless guests. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Central Wyoming Rescue Mission Gary Handel laces up his boots before starting the day Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013, at the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo. Handel describes himself as a man on the move, one who enjoys camping and backpacking, never in one spot long enough to start feeling static. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Central Wyoming Rescue Mission William Bray stands for a portrait before turning in to bed Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2013, at the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo. Bray spent his life traveling the world while working for the Department of Defense and ended up in Cambodia, where he met his wife and fathered a son. Bray came to Casper to find work in the oil industry with hopes of bringing his family back together for a new life in the United States. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Central Wyoming Rescue Mission Chris Edwards and Frank Apodaca chat while Daniel Dutton walks back to the shelter's dorm after dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2013, at the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo. The rescue mission has enough beds for 43 guests on a nightly basis, though case manager George Creecy says they have had to house additional guests on the floor since nights began getting colder. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Central Wyoming Rescue Mission Gary Handel's stay at the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo., is just a stop in his ongoing travels. Handel describes himself as a man on the move, one who enjoys camping and backpacking, never in one spot long enough to start feeling static. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Central Wyoming Rescue Mission Tristan Bennett's first night at the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo., was out of necessity, only to escape the impending sub-zero overnight temperatures. "I slept under the bridge last night," he said. "I only got about five minutes of sleep before my body started freezing, so I spent most of the night walking around." (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Central Wyoming Rescue Mission Eric Vashon takes a smoke break Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2013, outside the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo. Vashon's three years in the city far from his home of Reno, Nev., have been spent trying to find any sort of stability for himself. "Some people are here to find God. For some it's just another stop on the way," he said. "Some people, they're trying to make a life for themselves. That's me." (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Central Wyoming Rescue Mission A guest who only identified himself as Josh waits with a sack lunch to be picked up for work Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013, at the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo. Josh is one of many guests staying at the rescue mission while saving money to make a deposit on an apartment of his own. "It's great to have this place here, but it's not somewhere you want to be all the time," he said. "This isn't a lifestyle I would choose. I don't like being here, but for now it's all I have." (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Central Wyoming Rescue Mission Eddie Martinez watches "Forrest Gump" Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2013, at the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo. The rescue mission plays an after-dinner movie nightly for guests before the shelter's 10 p.m. curfew. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Central Wyoming Rescue Mission Ryan Pearson brushes his teeth before heading to work Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013, at the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo. Ryan is one of many guests staying at the rescue mission while saving money to make a deposit on an apartment of his own. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Central Wyoming Rescue Mission Larry McCaslin, left, shows a stuffed bear belonging to his son to Frank Casias on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013, at the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo. McCaslin and Casilas are two of the 43 guests that the rescue mission can provide beds for on a nightly basis, though overflow guests have had to sleep on pads on the floor since the weather started to cool down. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Central Wyoming Rescue Mission David Ewing checks his phone before going to sleep alongside nine other guests Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2013, on the floor of the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo. The rescue mission has enough beds to sleep 43 guests each night, but has had to provide mats, sheets, blankets and pillows for guests to sleep on the shelter's floor since the weather began to get colder. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Central Wyoming Rescue Mission Guests begin to prepare for the day more than two hours before sunrise Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013, at the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo. With colder weather closing in and all 43 beds spoken for, the rescue mission has had to provide some guests with mats and bedding to sleep on the shelter's floor. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Central Wyoming Rescue Mission A guest who only identified himself as Brad waits as the dining room is set up for breakfast Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013, at the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo. The rescue mission has enough beds to sleep 43 guests each night, but has had to provide mats, sheets, blankets and pillows for guests to sleep on the shelter's floor since the weather began to get colder. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Central Wyoming Rescue Mission Chris Edwards, at right, waits in line for dinner with other guests Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2013, at the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo. With a windchill as low as 17 degrees below zero last night, the mission provided mats on the floor for 10 guests in addition to the shelter's 43 beds in semi-private and dorm-style rooms. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)] Central Wyoming Rescue Mission A man who identified himself only as Joe, right, spends time after lunch searching for work with an oil company Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013, at the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo. Joe has spent his entire adult life working in oil fields but feels that the industry has alienated older workers in recent years by moving their entire application process online. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune) Central Wyoming Rescue Mission Tim Siegrist helps to clean the dining room following breakfast Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013, at the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, Wyo. The shelter provides food, showers, laundry services, beds and counseling to over 50 guests each night and many guests are happy to volunteer their time cleaning, serving meals or doing dishes. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)