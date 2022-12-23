 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wyoming Rescue Mission adapts to freezing weather and growing numbers

  Updated
Freezing weather has consumed Wyoming this week and sent temperatures plummeting.

Casper set a record low of minus 42 degrees early Thursday morning at Casper/Natrona County International Airport, making it the coldest day in at least 83 years.

At those temperatures, frostbite can set in within minutes, posing a serious risk to homeless people in central Wyoming.

Homeless

A guest at the Wyoming Rescue Mission goes through the dinner line in November 2018. The mission saw an increased in people seeking shelter during this week's record cold. 

The Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper has sought to assist those who are homeless amid the cold, providing shelter, clothes and food to more people than usual during the recent cold snap. But even as the nonprofit adapts to winter, it faces growing pressure as more people seek help and economic pressures squeeze its budget.

Wyoming Rescue Mission, the state’s largest homeless shelter, can house roughly 280 people. Ordinarily, it serves between 80 and 90 people in the summer months, said Michael Livingston, the community relations coordinator and spokesperson for Wyoming Rescue Mission.

That number spikes to roughly 120 to 130 on average who seek refuge at the shelter during the winter months, where they can find a bed, access vouchers for clothing and receive three meals every day.

On Wednesday night, 156 people checked in to the shelter, Livingston said.

“It’s a little higher than usual, but it’s one of those things that we always anticipate around this time of the year,” he said.

Throughout the year, Wyoming Rescue Mission works with its partners such as Interfaith of Natrona County, a local faith-based nonprofit, Health Care for the Homeless and Seton House, which works with single-parent families who are experiencing homeless, to provide outreach and resources to Casper’s homeless community.

In the winter, that often takes the form of raising awareness about the services Wyoming Rescue Mission provides and encouraging those who are in need of shelter to visit.

Ahead of the most recent polar front, Wyoming Rescue Mission issued a news release highlighting the availability in the shelter. And the Natrona County Emergency Management office posted on Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday that Wyoming Rescue Mission had beds and meals available.

The shelter also changes its policies as necessary during the frigid winter months to better meet the needs of those experiencing homeless, Livingston said.

During severe winter storms, the shelter will keep its dorms open rather than closing them during the day. It will also provide other spaces inside the building where people can stay safe and avoid the cold, he said.

“We don’t want anyone to go without those basic fundamental rights, and we try to meet that as best as possible,” Livingston said.

But the work is also getting more challenging as the number of people experiencing homelessness rises and inflation eats away at Wyoming Rescue Mission’s budget.

The shelter is increasingly seeing families and younger children in central Wyoming who have been exposed to homelessness, Livingston said.

“A new norm is having a mom with a couple of kids in our care or a dad with a couple of kids, or even a whole family in our care,” he said.

The growing number of families experiencing homelessness is a trend that started before the coronavirus pandemic but was exacerbated by the public health crisis, Livingston said.

“People who were already experiencing economic depression were pretty close to being homeless already. In COVID, they found themselves pushed closer into it [and] sooner,” he said.

Data tracking homelessness in Wyoming is incomplete; in recent years, the pandemic has altered the point-in-time count when communities across Wyoming do a one-night tally of those experiencing homelessness. But the data that exists supports what Wyoming Rescue Mission and Livingston have observed.

Homelessness in Wyoming peaked in 2012, with more than 1,800 people experiencing homelessness that year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

From 2012 to 2019, it largely declined, in part because the Department of Housing and Urban Development narrowed its definition of homeless. But since 2019, homelessness in the state has again begun to tick up.

In 2019, the point-in-time count totaled 548 homeless people in Wyoming. In 2022, nearly 650 homeless people lived in the state. But that number is considered a low estimate, given that it accounts only for the number of homeless people who were counted on a single day.

The number of families with children experiencing homeless has also increased from 37 in 2019 to 59 this year, Department of Housing and Urban Development data show.

As homelessness has grown, inflation has increased the costs for Wyoming Rescue Mission, affecting the services and support it can offer.

“It’s definitely had an impact on what we can do and how much we can serve,” Livingston said. “We have to keep our own administrative costs as low as possible so that we can meet the rising need of the people that we serve.”

The nonprofit has been able to weather the effects of inflation because its donors have stepped in to help mitigate the rising costs, he said.

Though swelling demand and a challenging financial climate complicate Wyoming Rescue Mission’s work, the commitment of those who work and volunteer at the nonprofit ensures that those in need of help get the support they need this winter.

“We have a pretty good team that is always willing to do a little extra to meet the needs of our people that we serve,” Livingston said.

Photos: Central Wyoming Rescue Mission

The people who stay at Central Wyoming Rescue Mission can’t be pigeonholed into a single category. The shelter serves as a starting point, a place where each person on his or her own unique journey can find the support to continue on the path to whatever destination makes them the person they want to be. For some, that means a long stay while they work toward financial stability and a bed they can call their own. For others, it means brotherhood, counseling and freedom from addiction. Some want to become the person that can bring a family back together. And some prefer to live their lives on the road, calling the Casper-based shelter just another helpful pause in their ever-changing scenery.

