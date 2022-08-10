Wyoming Rescue Mission opens new recovery center in north Casper

Casper-based homeless shelter Wyoming Rescue Mission last week opened a new Discipleship Recovery Center to house clients of its addiction treatment program.

The new center is located at the Rescue Mission’s north Casper campus at 320 N. Park Street, across from the organization's Park Street Center.

The organization is hosting a dedication and tour of the center's facilities at 9 a.m. Thursday

The Discipleship Recovery Center will house up to 40 men and 20 women in the "discipleship program," the mission’s one-year addiction treatment program for homeless people.

About 30% of people experiencing homelessness that the mission works with struggle with substance abuse, said Brad Hopkins, executive director of the Wyoming Rescue Mission.

The new center nearly doubles the amount of people who can participate in the discipleship program at a time.

“We were basically at 32 beds prior,” Hopkins said.

Men and women in the program will live in two separate facilities on the same property. (The facilities don’t allow clients to bring children, Hopkins said.)

The center was designed to be a "home-like" environment, said Hopkins. People in the recovery program can cook and do their own laundry on-site.

“A healthy, supportive community is key to recovery,” he said.

The Recovery Discipleship program uses "Bible-based," 12-step curriculum, according to the Wyoming Rescue Mission's website. Enrollees take part in a series of educational courses and do volunteer work, in addition to undergoing addiction treatment and case management services.

The organization broke ground on the $3.3 million dollar center almost two years ago, Hopkins said. The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic delayed its completion.

It represents the second phase of a years-long campaign to grow the mission’s facilities.

The Rescue Mission’s Park Street Center, which provides meals and emergency shelter to homeless people, opened up about in 2018. That project cost about $6 million.