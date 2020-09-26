Wyoming restaurants prepare to seat more diners indoors, just in time for cold weather

For Jim Kanelos, owner of The Office Bar and Grill, being able to seat more people inside will come just as he’s about to lose the eight tables he has spread across his patio right now.

In a regular year, the patio could seat up to 80 people. But eight tables is better than none.

“Losing the patio, that’s obviously some extra seating, seating we don’t have inside, so that definitely will hurt,” Kanelos said Wednesday, adding that it’s been particularly stark inside. “My bar seats almost 40, and it’s half that with the way you have to space it.”

But Kanelos feels fortunate that the building is large enough to accommodate a fair amount of indoor patrons, despite social distancing. He said business has been steady since May, and he knows if his place were smaller he might be having a harder time.

Rachel Emanuelson, general manager of Racca’s, told the Star-Tribune she is a bit nervous about losing outdoor dining, but not as much as she’s worried about typical holiday revenue.

Last December, those parties made up 20% of the business’ revenue.

With social distancing and gathering limitations, she doesn’t think the restaurant will be able to host.