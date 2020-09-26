Wyoming restaurants prepare to seat more diners indoors, just in time for cold weather

On May 8, the first day restaurants were able to again serve customers at tables instead of with to-go boxes, Sherrie Perez took a dozen calls before 10 a.m. from hungry regulars asking if she was open.
Sherrie’s Place, a longtime Casper favorite, had been truly closed for the first time in 22 years. But that morning, Perez greeted familiar faces with a cheerful, “Hi, honey. Do you want to be inside or outside today?”
It’s late September now, and soon she won’t be able to offer the same option. The weather won’t allow it. She’s already taken down the four tables she moved outside in May.
But the impact might not be so severe. Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday that restaurants might soon be able to increase indoor dining capacity.
The state is seeing more COVID-19 cases than ever before, which the Wyoming Department of Health attributes to a variety of causes including students’ return to the University of Wyoming. But while cases surge, Gordon said Thursday, “One place we are not seeing large numbers of cases emerge is from restaurants.”
He did not say by how much that capacity could increase. The current public health orders expire Sept. 30.
Hailey Bloom, Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokesperson, echoed Gordon’s statement about restaurants not being a big concern.
“The vast majority (of restaurants) are doing pretty well,” Bloom said. “In terms of people moving inside, that’s been our concern with fall overall, not just with restaurants.”
No Natrona County cases have been traced to restaurants, Bloom said, adding the caveat that the nature of COVID-19 makes it difficult to trace community spread with that level of precision. But, she continued, “if there was a problem area, we would start to see a trend.”
Perez said the four outdoor tables aren’t a huge loss for her. She has loyal customers.
“We’re OK. It’s not something we really need,” she said. “People are patient about waiting.”
And overall, the restaurant is “maintaining a good average,” she said.
The risk that cases will continue to rise and stricter mandates could come down from above has crossed her mind. She said if that did happen, the restaurant would just have to comply. Gordon’s Thursday announcement, however, suggests that won’t be the case anytime soon.
For Jim Kanelos, owner of The Office Bar and Grill, being able to seat more people inside will come just as he’s about to lose the eight tables he has spread across his patio right now.
In a regular year, the patio could seat up to 80 people. But eight tables is better than none.
“Losing the patio, that’s obviously some extra seating, seating we don’t have inside, so that definitely will hurt,” Kanelos said Wednesday, adding that it’s been particularly stark inside. “My bar seats almost 40, and it’s half that with the way you have to space it.”
But Kanelos feels fortunate that the building is large enough to accommodate a fair amount of indoor patrons, despite social distancing. He said business has been steady since May, and he knows if his place were smaller he might be having a harder time.
Rachel Emanuelson, general manager of Racca’s, told the Star-Tribune she is a bit nervous about losing outdoor dining, but not as much as she’s worried about typical holiday revenue.
Last December, those parties made up 20% of the business’ revenue.
With social distancing and gathering limitations, she doesn’t think the restaurant will be able to host.
“We are a venue for Christmas parties,” Emanuelson said. “… So having restrictions there is going to really affect our ability to host those.”
But so far, she said things are better than she expected. The restaurant is currently running at about 75% of its typical sales.
“We’re doing all right,” she said.
