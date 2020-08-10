Wyoming revises downward its number of probable COVID-19 cases

The Wyoming Department of Health on Monday revised downward the number of probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming.
On Sunday, the department listed 517 probable cases, which are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. On Monday, the number fell to 477, a decline of 40.
Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti attributed the drop to "data review and cleanup." That meant going through all the probable cases to make sure they met the "acceptable case definition."
"Probable cases are always been somewhat fluid," she said. "For example, if someone is tested their status changes. But with this today, more clean up was necessary following so many cases overall over the last month or so. We just wanted to be sure everything met case definitions so it was reviewed."
While the number of confirmed cases rose by 32 on Monday, the state's total number of cases fell by eight due to the change in probable cases.
The number of probable recoveries also fell on Monday, from 422 to 402.
Meanwhile, 38 new confirmed recoveries were also announced.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There are now 3,042 cases — 2,565 confirmed and 477 probable — and 2,483 recoveries — 2,081 confirmed and 402 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 28 deaths.
As of Monday, there have been 82,445 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming: 40,940 from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 41,505 reported by other labs.
About 81 percent of confirmed patients have fully recovered.
Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties. Wyoming has the third lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state (Alaska and Hawaii), and its death rate (3 per 100,000 residents) is third-lowest to Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (186 in 100,000) is eighth-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 79 (7)
- Big Horn: 33 (4)
- Campbell: 101 (23)
- Carbon: 77 (23)
- Converse: 21 (10)
- Crook: 10
- Fremont: 438 (59)
- Goshen: 29 (5)
- Hot Springs: 20 (3)
- Johnson: 18 (5)
- Laramie: 357 (138)
- Lincoln: 77 (26)
- Natrona: 199 (36)
- Niobrara: 1 (1)
- Park: 124 (11)
- Platte: 4 (1)
- Sheridan: 54 (19)
- Sublette: 31 (8)
- Sweetwater: 246 (14)
- Teton: 338 (32)
- Uinta: 231 (46)
- Washakie: 71 (6)
- Weston: 6
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 12
- Washakie: 5
- Laramie: 3
- Sweetwater: 2
- Campbell: 1
- Carbon: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Natrona: 1
- Teton: 1
- Uinta: 1
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Follow the Wyoming Health Department’s tips
Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
Follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you think you may be sick.
Follow current public health orders.
Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting.
Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
