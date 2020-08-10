Wyoming revises downward its number of probable COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Wyoming Department of Health on Monday revised downward the number of probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming.

On Sunday, the department listed 517 probable cases, which are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. On Monday, the number fell to 477, a decline of 40.

Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti attributed the drop to "data review and cleanup." That meant going through all the probable cases to make sure they met the "acceptable case definition."

"Probable cases are always been somewhat fluid," she said. "For example, if someone is tested their status changes. But with this today, more clean up was necessary following so many cases overall over the last month or so. We just wanted to be sure everything met case definitions so it was reviewed."

While the number of confirmed cases rose by 32 on Monday, the state's total number of cases fell by eight due to the change in probable cases.

The number of probable recoveries also fell on Monday, from 422 to 402.

Meanwhile, 38 new confirmed recoveries were also announced.