Wyoming rider wins worldwide horse race

By the end of day one of the Mongol Derby, Jackson competitor, Deidre Griffith, finished last behind 46 riders. Eight days later, she, alongside her partner, were the first to cross the line.

The Mongol Derby is an annual horse race since 2009 that aims to recreate Genghis Khan’s horse messenger system of 1224. It tests endurance of competitors who ride through the Mongolian Steppe. The path stretches over 1,000 km, or around 621 miles, and often lasts over the course of eight to 10 days, making it the longest horse race in the world.

July 23 marked the race’s return after a two year break brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was the most incredible feeling of accomplishment,” Griffith said when asked about reaching the end. “Two and a half years I’ve spent preparing for this and it all paid off. I would have been happy to finish at all, but to win was beyond belief.”

With checkpoints scattered throughout the course, horses are changed about every 20 miles while riders often race up to 125 miles a day. Additionally, competitors take the phrase “rain or shine” very literally. Riders stay in the saddle during whatever weather the day presents, and the same goes for traveling through Mongolian Steppe. The landscape of the course ranges from “giant sand dunes to freezing mountain passes,” a press release from the Mongol Derby wrote.

“I’ve never competed in any other sort of horse race,” Griffith added. “Signing up for this race seemed like an incredible way to combine horseback travel, mental and physical challenge, and getting to see Mongolia.”

Originally from California, Griffith began riding before she could remember, she said. She started riding English at a pony club, then began packing horses and riding Western when she turned 14. A job she’s been doing ever since. After studying Equine Science at California State University, Griffith moved out to Jackson, where she’s been since.

Competitors of the race hailed from 10 different nations. Willemien Jooste, the other competitor who crossed the line with Griffith, represented South Africa.

“It feels like a huge honor to represent Wyoming in this race. I think people underestimate life in Wyoming and the toughness it takes just to live here year-round,” Griffith said. “Also coming from Jackson, I had such a huge network of extreme athletes to give me their input in my preparation. From ultra-runners, to big mountain skiers, cowboys and hunters I got to draw on such a wealth of knowledge during my prep.”

Griffith's victory also serves as the second Wyoming win in the Mongol Derby in a row, with 70-year-old Bob Long taking first during the 2019 event.

The sponsorships and support grew for Griffith throughout the race goes towards the St. John’s Health foundation in Jackson, specifically a new Parental Mental Wellness Program for new mothers.

So far, over $100,000 has been raised for the foundation.

“We created a parental mental wellness program that helps new parents get access to mental healthcare after they have their children,” Griffith added. “I struggled with postpartum depression after both of my kids and it was really important to me to help put systems in place that made accessing mental healthcare much easier and more affordable.”

Her girls, ages five and six, were part of the reason Griffith first found herself signing up for the race. It gave her a way to show her kids that whatever you set your mind to, you can reach, she said.

“Set big crazy goals,” she added. “They’re worth it.”

More information about the Parental Mental Wellness Program and Griffith’s experiences can be found at https://deirdresmongolderby2021.com/take-action