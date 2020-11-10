Wyoming sets new record with more than 1,100 cases confirmed in single day

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by a record 1,232 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,131 and the number of probable cases rising by 101, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Tuesday's single-day total surpasses the previous record of 996 total cases, set Friday, by more than 230.
Wyoming also announced 13 additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, the most the Wyoming Department of Health has announced in a single day. The state has now announced 40 deaths in November, the most reported in a single month. (Thirty-seven deaths reported in October had been the previous high mark.) Of the state's 127 total coronavirus deaths, 60.6% have been announced in the last two months.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (157), Big Horn (two), Campbell (95), Carbon (15), Converse (seven), Crook (seven), Fremont (93), Goshen (37), Hot Springs (two), Johnson (five), Laramie (228), Lincoln (nine), Natrona (249), Park (39), Platte (seven), Sheridan (38), Sublette (four), Sweetwater (71), Teton (15), Uinta (35), Washakie (seven) and Weston (nine) counties.
Four hundred two new coronavirus recoveries — also a record — were also announced: 386 confirmed and 16 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 6,793 (8,017 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 178 (up six from Monday)
Deaths: 127 (13 this week, 40 this month)
Total cases: 19,242 (16,442 confirmed, 2,800 probable)
Total recoveries: 11,098 (9,522 confirmed, 1,576 probable)
Total tests: 305,408 (142,459 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 516.6 per day. That number is up 87.5 from a day ago, up 194.4 from a week ago and up 387.4 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 594.4 per day. That number is up 96.2 from a day ago, up 213 from a week ago and up 443.7 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 6,793. That number is up 732 from a day ago, up 2,435 from a week ago and up 5,460 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 8,017. That number is up 820 from a day ago, up 2,803 from a week ago and up 6,423 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Natrona (858), Laramie (789) and Albany (630) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Weston (52.1%), Goshen (41.8%) and Natrona (39.6%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fifth fewest (eighth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 24th fewest (sixth most in the last seven days)
Deaths: third fewest (eighth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: sixth fewest (fifth most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany 1,996 (179)
- Big Horn 284 (35)
- Campbell 1,599 (128)
- Carbon 365 (38)
- Converse 268 (151)
- Crook 164 (16)
- Fremont 1,811 (249)
- Goshen 273 (33)
- Hot Springs 58 (9)
- Johnson 110 (55)
- Laramie 2,168 (576)
- Lincoln 365 (78)
- Natrona 2,166 (487)
- Niobrara 9 (32)
- Park 901 (97)
- Platte 145 (75)
- Sheridan 878 (216)
- Sublette 165 (57)
- Sweetwater 801 (51)
- Teton 989 (33)
- Uinta 484 (130)
- Washakie 178 (19)
- Weston 265 (56)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 21
- Natrona: 16
- Laramie: 14
- Big Horn: 9
- Sheridan: 8
- Washakie: 7
- Albany: 6
- Campbell: 6
- Goshen: 6
- Converse: 5
- Carbon: 4
- Lincoln: 4
- Platte: 4
- Sweetwater: 4
- Uinta: 4
- Park: 3
- Johnson: 2
- Teton: 2
- Crook: 1
- Sublette: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
