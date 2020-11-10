Wyoming sets new record with more than 1,100 cases confirmed in single day

The state's number of total active cases is 8,017. That number is up 820 from a day ago, up 2,803 from a week ago and up 6,423 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Natrona (858), Laramie (789) and Albany (630) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Weston (52.1%), Goshen (41.8%) and Natrona (39.6%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

How do we compare nationally?

Total cases: fifth fewest (eighth fewest in the last seven days)

Cases per 100,000 residents: 24th fewest (sixth most in the last seven days)

Deaths: third fewest (eighth fewest in the last seven days)

Deaths per 100,000 residents: sixth fewest (fifth most in the last seven days)