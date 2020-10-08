Wyoming sets new single-day record with 193 new COVID-19 cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 193 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 165 and the number of probable cases rising by 28, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
The increases in confirmed and total cases both set new highs Thursday for the state.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (22), Big Horn (three), Campbell (16), Carbon (four), Converse (nine), Crook, Fremont (22), Goshen, Laramie (21), Lincoln (six), Natrona (14), Park (two), Platte, Sheridan (15), Sublette (three), Sweetwater (four), Teton (12), Uinta (five) and Washakie (four) counties.
Ninety-nine new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 82 confirmed and 17 probable.
The state also set new records Thursday in the following categories: hospitalizations (56), 10-day average in confirmed cases (113.4 per day), 10-day average in total cases (133.8 per day), confirmed active cases (1,210) and total active cases (1,435).
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,210 (1,435 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 56 (up nine from Wednesday)
Deaths: 54 (one this week, four this month)
Total cases: 7,092 (6,031 confirmed, 1,061 probable)
Total recoveries: 5,603 (4,767 confirmed, 836 probable)
Total tests: 181,753 (107,881 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 113.4 per day. That number is up 4.8 from a day ago, up 15.3 from a week ago and up 86.1 from a month ago.
The state’s 10-day average in total cases is 133.8 per day. That number is up 7.2 from a day ago, up 19.9 from a week ago and up 101.9 from a month ago.
The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 1,210. That number is up 82 from a day ago, up 202 from a week ago and up 718 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 1,435. That number is up 93 from a day ago, up 258 from a week ago and up 825 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (194), Laramie (121) and Natrona (118) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Platte (41%), Converse (35.3%) and Big Horn (30.8%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: third fewest (sixth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (12th in the last seven days)
Deaths: fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: second fewest (eighth fewest in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
