Wyoming sets new single-day record with 193 new COVID-19 cases

Total cases: 7,092 (6,031 confirmed, 1,061 probable)

Total recoveries: 5,603 (4,767 confirmed, 836 probable)

Total tests: 181,753 (107,881 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 113.4 per day. That number is up 4.8 from a day ago, up 15.3 from a week ago and up 86.1 from a month ago.

The state’s 10-day average in total cases is 133.8 per day. That number is up 7.2 from a day ago, up 19.9 from a week ago and up 101.9 from a month ago.

The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 1,210. That number is up 82 from a day ago, up 202 from a week ago and up 718 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,435. That number is up 93 from a day ago, up 258 from a week ago and up 825 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?