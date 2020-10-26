Wyoming sets single-day high in new COVID-19 cases for second time in four days

Where are the cases coming from?

Albany (343), Natrona (324) and Campbell (323) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Niobrara (50%), Weston (46.1%) and Big Horn (42.6%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

How do we compare nationally?

Total cases: fourth fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)

Cases per 100,000 residents: 13th fewest (sixth most in the last seven days)

Deaths: third fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)

Deaths per 100,000 residents: fourth fewest (23rd most in the last seven days)

All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.

Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)