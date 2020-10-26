Wyoming sets single-day high in new COVID-19 cases for second time in four days

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by a record 436 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 387 — also a record — and the number of probable cases rising by 49, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
The state's previous single-day records — 381 confirmed cases and 426 total cases — were set Friday.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (89), Big Horn (11), Campbell (61), Carbon (seven), Converse (nine), Crook, Fremont (31), Goshen (two), Hot Springs, Johnson (seven), Laramie (37), Natrona (47), Niobrara, Park (24), Platte (four), Sheridan (16), Sweetwater (14), Teton (nine), Uinta (10) and Weston counties.
One hundred fifty new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 125 confirmed and 25 probable.
The surge that began last month in Wyoming has shown no sign of slowing. The state set new highs Monday for active cases and 10-day average increase in new cases. Wyoming patients hospitalized with COVID-19 crossed 100 for the first time over the weekend, and nine additional coronavirus deaths were announced Monday.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 3,154 (3,725 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 104 (up 19 from Friday)
Deaths: 77 (nine this week, 27 this month)
Total cases: 11,477 (9,783 confirmed, 1,694 probable)
Total recoveries: 7,675 (6,552 confirmed, 1,123 probable)
Total tests: 230,477 (122,604 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 244.6 per day. That number is up 13.9 from a day ago, up 74.8 from a week ago and up 169.4 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 281.2 per day. That number is up 14.6 from a day ago, up 83.6 from a week ago and up 191.3 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 3,154. That number is up 253 from a day ago, up 1,091 from a week ago and up 2,382 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 3,725. That number is up 227 from a day ago, up 1,267 from a week ago and up 2,789 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (343), Natrona (324) and Campbell (323) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (50%), Weston (46.1%) and Big Horn (42.6%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fourth fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 13th fewest (sixth most in the last seven days)
Deaths: third fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: fourth fewest (23rd most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 1,229 (142)
- Big Horn: 204 (23)
- Campbell: 830 (67)
- Carbon: 279 (35)
- Converse: 200 (94)
- Crook: 94 (10)
- Fremont: 1,115 (147)
- Goshen: 136 (19)
- Hot Springs: 41 (10)
- Johnson: 73 (25)
- Laramie: 1,137 (350)
- Lincoln: 273 (56)
- Natrona: 1,116 (215)
- Niobrara: 4 (7)
- Park: 552 (61)
- Platte: 83 (43)
- Sheridan: 532 (163)
- Sublette: 120 (40)
- Sweetwater: 452 (24)
- Teton: 722 (34)
- Uinta: 356 (86)
- Washakie: 133 (13)
- Weston: 102 (30)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 15
- Natrona: 8
- Big Horn: 7
- Washakie: 7
- Laramie: 6
- Albany: 4
- Sheridan: 4
- Campbell: 3
- Goshen: 3
- Lincoln: 3
- Park: 3
- Uinta: 3
- Carbon: 2
- Johnson: 2
- Platte: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Crook: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.