Wyoming sets single-day record with 128 new coronavirus cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 128 on Wednesday — a new single-day high. The number of confirmed cases rose by 104 (also a record), and the number of probable cases rose by 24, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

The state's 10-day average in total cases, now 53.4 per day, also reached a new high mark Wednesday. The previous high was 50.2 on July 29. The state's current average in confirmed cases (44.1 per day over the past 10 days) is the second highest it has ever been (44.4, also on July 29).

Previously, the most confirmed cases in a single day had been 67 on Aug. 14, and the most total cases in a single day had been 82 on April 8, the day the probable case statistic debuted. (State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist has said that many of the probable cases announced April 8 were not from the previous day, as there was a backlog from the start of the pandemic.)

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (15), Campbell (four), Carbon (two), Converse (12), Crook, Fremont (five), Goshen, Hot Springs, Laramie (two), Lincoln (three), Natrona (23), Park (nine), Platte, Sheridan (13), Sublette (three), Teton (four) and Uinta (five) counties.

Forty-six new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 43 confirmed and three probable.