Wyoming sets single-day record with 128 new coronavirus cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 128 on Wednesday — a new single-day high. The number of confirmed cases rose by 104 (also a record), and the number of probable cases rose by 24, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
The state's 10-day average in total cases, now 53.4 per day, also reached a new high mark Wednesday. The previous high was 50.2 on July 29. The state's current average in confirmed cases (44.1 per day over the past 10 days) is the second highest it has ever been (44.4, also on July 29).
Previously, the most confirmed cases in a single day had been 67 on Aug. 14, and the most total cases in a single day had been 82 on April 8, the day the probable case statistic debuted. (State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist has said that many of the probable cases announced April 8 were not from the previous day, as there was a backlog from the start of the pandemic.)
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (15), Campbell (four), Carbon (two), Converse (12), Crook, Fremont (five), Goshen, Hot Springs, Laramie (two), Lincoln (three), Natrona (23), Park (nine), Platte, Sheridan (13), Sublette (three), Teton (four) and Uinta (five) counties.
Forty-six new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 43 confirmed and three probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 451 (549 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 16 (Wednesday numbers not yet updated)
Deaths: 46 (four this week, nine this month)
Total cases: 4,566 (3,866 confirmed, 700 probable)
Total recoveries: 3,971 (3,369 confirmed, 602 probable)
Total tests: 135,476 (81,305 from state lab, 54,171 from commercial labs)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average is 44.1 confirmed cases and 53.4 total cases per day.
A day ago, we were averaging 6.5 fewer confirmed cases and 10.2 fewer total cases per day.
A week ago, we were averaging 16.6 fewer confirmed cases and 20.3 fewer total cases per day.
A month ago, we were averaging 10.1 fewer confirmed cases and 20.6 fewer total cases per day.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (90), Natrona (77) and Sheridan (41) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Crook (48.1%), Converse (45.6%) and Platte (45.5%) counties have had the highest percentage of their total confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: second fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: sixth fewest (14th fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: second fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: third fewest (12th fewest in the last seven days)
All nationwide numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 241 (40)
- Big Horn: 46 (5)
- Campbell: 194 (33)
- Carbon: 172 (28)
- Converse: 57 (23)
- Crook: 27 (5)
- Fremont: 570 (70)
- Goshen: 64 (10)
- Hot Springs: 27 (4)
- Johnson: 23 (6)
- Laramie: 477 (154)
- Lincoln: 98 (29)
- Natrona: 336 (68)
- Niobrara: 1 (2)
- Park: 181 (15)
- Platte: 11 (5)
- Sheridan: 160 (64)
- Sublette: 48 (17)
- Sweetwater: 299 (18)
- Teton: 448 (33)
- Uinta: 266 (57)
- Washakie: 103 (8)
- Weston: 17 (6)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 14
- Washakie: 6
- Laramie: 4
- Sheridan: 4
- Natrona: 3
- Carbon: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Uinta: 2
- Big Horn: 1
- Campbell: 1
- Goshen: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Lincoln: 1
- Park: 1
- Platte: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Active cases are determined by subtracting the number of recoveries and deaths from the number of cases.
