Wyoming surpasses 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 28 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 24 and the number of probable cases rising by four, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

The state has now confirmed over 1,000 coronavirus cases.

“We expected to see more cases over time and believe we are in a better position to respond now than earlier,” state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said in an announcement. “However, this virus has shown us simple actions and choices that might not seem like a big deal at the time can harm others and quickly change the disease picture within a community. That’s why we need people to be mindful of what they can do to slow the spread of the virus.”

The newly confirmed cases come from Albany (two), Campbell (four), Fremont, Laramie, Natrona (four), Park, Sweetwater (seven) and Uinta (four) counties.

Thirteen new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 12 confirmed and one probable.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.