Wyoming surpasses 5,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

Total recoveries: 4,791 (4,060 confirmed, 731 probable)

Total tests: 161,417 (100,258 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 92.2 per day. That number is up 1.3 from a day ago, up 23.3 from a week ago and up 61.7 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 107.7 per day. That number is up 3.6 from a day ago, up 25.4 from a week ago and up 72.5 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 936. That number is up 22 from a day ago, up 240 from a week ago and up 386 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 1,107. That number is up 38 from a day ago, up 265 from a week ago and up 461 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?