Wyoming surpasses 5,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 127 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 98 and the number of probable cases rising by 29, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There have now been more than 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (12), Campbell (two), Carbon (two), Converse, Crook (two), Fremont (13), Goshen, Laramie (five), Lincoln (11), Natrona (18), Park (five), Platte, Sheridan, Sublette (two), Sweetwater (three), Teton (17) and Weston counties.
Eighty-nine new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 76 confirmed and 13 probable.
Wyoming matched a high Wednesday with 24 hospitalized coronavirus patients. The record was initially set Saturday, but until Wednesday the state had not updated its hospital data since Friday.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 936 (1,107 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 24 (up two from Friday, when last updated)
Deaths: 50 (none this week, 13 in September)
Total cases: 5,948 (5,046 confirmed, 902 probable)
Total recoveries: 4,791 (4,060 confirmed, 731 probable)
Total tests: 161,417 (100,258 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 92.2 per day. That number is up 1.3 from a day ago, up 23.3 from a week ago and up 61.7 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 107.7 per day. That number is up 3.6 from a day ago, up 25.4 from a week ago and up 72.5 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 936. That number is up 22 from a day ago, up 240 from a week ago and up 386 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,107. That number is up 38 from a day ago, up 265 from a week ago and up 461 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (174), Natrona (136) and Teton (79) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (50%), Weston (43.3%) and Platte (41.7%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: third fewest (eighth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (14th most in the last seven days)
Deaths: fewest (tied for second fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: second fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
All numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 483 (92)
- Big Horn: 53 (9)
- Campbell: 289 (36)
- Carbon: 199 (32)
- Converse: 94 (38)
- Crook: 40 (7)
- Fremont: 658 (83)
- Goshen: 93 (13)
- Hot Springs: 33 (5)
- Johnson: 27 (13)
- Laramie: 544 (174)
- Lincoln: 175 (33)
- Natrona: 505 (98)
- Niobrara: 2 (2)
- Park: 226 (19)
- Platte: 24 (9)
- Sheridan: 224 (72)
- Sublette: 88 (28)
- Sweetwater: 320 (19)
- Teton: 544 (33)
- Uinta: 288 (69)
- Washakie: 107 (9)
- Weston: 30 (9)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 14
- Washakie: 6
- Laramie: 4
- Natrona: 4
- Sheridan: 4
- Big Horn: 2
- Carbon: 2
- Park: 2
- Goshen: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Uinta: 2
- Campbell: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Lincoln: 1
- Platte: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
