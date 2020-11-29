 Skip to main content
Wyoming Symphony Orchestra holiday concerts going livestream only
Wyoming Symphony Orchestra holiday concerts going livestream only

Conductor

Conductor and music director Christopher Dragon smiles and acknowledges a friend in the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra at the start of rehearsal Oct. 3, 2019, at Casper College. The orchestra will hold a virtual Christmas event this December.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra opens its 71st season with two performances of its popular annual holiday concert via livestream only on Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 6 at 2 p.m.

The concert will feature the brass and percussion sections to allow for social distancing on stage, under the direction of conductor Christopher Dragon.

The orchestra will begin by taking an around the world trip with traditional holiday songs, then move into a selection of “Christmas Toons,” featuring songs from favorite holiday cartoons including The Grinch and Rudolph, and close with a medley of Christmas favorites.

Special guest Michael Stedillie, retired Kelly Walsh theater instructor, will join the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra for a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” 

Access to the concert live stream to watch at home is $12. It will be available on the website or streamed to your TV. Purchase at wyomingsymphony.org or call the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra Office at 266-1478 for any technical assistance needed to set up to view the livestreams.

