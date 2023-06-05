The Wyoming Office of Tourism, in partnership with the Ford Bronco Wild Fund and Outside Television, has announced a new “competition-style docu-series” called “Wildly Wyoming.”

“Wildly Wyoming,” as the alliterated title suggests, will over five episodes “showcase three groups of Team Bronco Ambassadors setting out on adventure-packed paths across Wyoming. On each route, teams will meet up with locals, guides and organizations that focus on access, preservation, and stewardship. The Team Bronco Ambassadors will learn what is needed to care for the untamed, wild spirit of Wyoming’s land and its people while competing in physical and Ford Bronco-based challenges,” according to a press release announcing the show.

The Bronco Wild Fund, which is Ford’s initiative to protect and preserve access to public lands, will eventually award a total of $70,000 to charitable organizations. The press release promised that said organizations would be announced at “a later date.”

The series will begin streaming in July on Outside Television and other streaming services.

“Wyoming is where bold, independent and curious spirits are encouraged to forge their own way to adventures both big and small,” said Diane Shober, executive director of the Wyoming Office of Tourism. “Bronco Wild Fund shares our commitment for protecting this last bastion of the West. We can’t wait to showcase the distinctive stories of those who live here, work here, or are simply drawn here to explore. It’s not for the faint of heart, but for the full of heart.”

The Bronco Wild Fund focuses on access, preservation and stewardship of public lands, said Dave Rivers, enthusiast brand manager and Bronco Wild Fund advisory council member.

“The inclusion of our Team Bronco Ambassadors, who represent a collection of outdoor doers, seekers and athletes, ties the story together and further proves how Bronco is part of the adventures,” he said.