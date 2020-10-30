Wyoming's single-day increase in total COVID-19 cases passes 500 for first time

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 295 per day. That number is up 28.5 from a day ago, up 77.2 from a week ago and up 202.8 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 350.2 per day. That number is up 30.6 from a day ago, up 92.1 from a week ago and up 242.5 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 3,724. That number is up 259 from a day ago, up 1,154 from a week ago and up 2,788 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 4,486. That number is up 302 from a day ago, up 1,366 from a week ago and up 3,379 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Campbell (437), Laramie (392) and Albany (360) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.