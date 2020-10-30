 Skip to main content
Wyoming's single-day increase in total COVID-19 cases passes 500 for first time
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Wyoming's single-day increase in total COVID-19 cases passes 500 for first time

COVID-19 Surge Team member Evan Scott sorts coronavirus specimen collection kits brought in by a courier Sept. 4 at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 521 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 431 and the number of probable cases rising by 90, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (57), Big Horn (nine), Campbell (60), Carbon (four), Converse (five), Crook (four), Fremont (44), Goshen (six), Hot Springs, Johnson (four), Laramie (65), Lincoln (three), Natrona (60), Park (21), Platte (four), Sheridan (27), Sweetwater (27), Teton (16), Uinta (eight), Washakie (four) and Weston (two) counties.

Two hundred nineteen new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 172 confirmed and 47 probable.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 3,724 (4,486 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 120 (up 11 from Thursday)

Deaths: 87 (19 this week, 37 this month) 

Total cases: 13,028 (11,020 confirmed, 2,008 probable)

Total recoveries: 8,455 (7,209 confirmed, 1,246 probable)

Total tests: 247,396 (127,544 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 295 per day. That number is up 28.5 from a day ago, up 77.2 from a week ago and up 202.8 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 350.2 per day. That number is up 30.6 from a day ago, up 92.1 from a week ago and up 242.5 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 3,724. That number is up 259 from a day ago, up 1,154 from a week ago and up 2,788 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 4,486. That number is up 302 from a day ago, up 1,366 from a week ago and up 3,379 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Campbell (437), Laramie (392) and Albany (360) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Niobrara (50%), Campbell (42.9%) and Weston (39.8%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

Deaths in Wyoming by county

  • Fremont: 15
  • Natrona: 8
  • Big Horn: 7
  • Washakie: 7
  • Laramie: 6
  • Albany: 4
  • Sheridan: 4
  • Campbell: 3
  • Goshen: 3
  • Lincoln: 3
  • Park: 3
  • Uinta: 3
  • Carbon: 2
  • Johnson: 2
  • Platte: 2
  • Sweetwater: 2
  • Crook: 1
  • Sublette: 1
  • Teton: 1

Definitions

  • Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
  • A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
  • Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries. 
  • Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases. 

Health Department data

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

