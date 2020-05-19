Yellowstone Garage car show canceled after recent emergence of Natrona County COVID-19 cases

Yellowstone Garage owner John Huff had thought his lot would be packed with classic cars for his annual Memorial Day car show this weekend, but according to a Facebook post by that business, the car show has been canceled as a flurry of new cases have emerged in Natrona County in the last week.
According to the post, Yellowstone Garage had requested a variance to the state health order banning gatherings of more than 25 people. The business had received verbal confirmation Friday that the variance would be approved, but by Monday the situation changed.
Hailey Bloom, spokeswoman for the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, confirmed via email Tuesday that Yellowstone Garage had been given the initial go-ahead to host the annual car show.
“At that time, with only 2 new cases and the necessary additional precautions, we felt this was realistic,” Rodgers wrote in the email. “However, after receiving 9 new cases by Monday morning the state health officer indicated she no longer felt this was a good decision even with added precautions.”
Bloom said Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state health officer, said an event where potentially hundreds or thousands of people might gather, even outside, could increase transmission of the virus that has so far killed more than 90,000 people in the U.S.
“This is not an appropriate time to have a large event," Bloom said Harrist told them.
Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell said in a press conference Tuesday morning the likely reason for this new jump in local cases is residents not following safety recommendations, like wearing face masks in public and social distancing.
He announced two new cases during the press conference, bringing the number of local cases confirmed in the last week to 13. Prior to that, the county had gone three weeks without one.
“When the community is not really complying with what we're trying to get you to do in terms of following the distancing and the face coverings, it makes it even harder to know what to do with the variances,” Dowell said after referring to the Yellowstone Garage request. “We're not mean. We just have to take it on an individual basis. But when you have 13 cases since (Wednesday), it makes you really have to think it through. We want people to be able to do things, but we have got to do it safely."
As for Yellowstone Garage’s car show, the Facebook post says the business plans to continue applying for variances to the public health orders for upcoming shows and Rock the Block.
Whether those applications will be approved is uncertain.
“This is a perfect example of why we are not considering many variance requests too far outside of the next statewide orders expiring at the end of May,” Bloom wrote in the email to the Star-Tribune. “Things can change so quickly in either direction.”
Huff did not return a call for comment Tuesday.
