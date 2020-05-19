Yellowstone Garage car show canceled after recent emergence of Natrona County COVID-19 cases

“When the community is not really complying with what we're trying to get you to do in terms of following the distancing and the face coverings, it makes it even harder to know what to do with the variances,” Dowell said after referring to the Yellowstone Garage request. “We're not mean. We just have to take it on an individual basis. But when you have 13 cases since (Wednesday), it makes you really have to think it through. We want people to be able to do things, but we have got to do it safely."