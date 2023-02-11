Yellowstone Garage announced through social media on Jan. 30 that it was closing again, less than two months after the downtown Casper restaurant reopened.

The owner of the building, John Huff, and one of the owners of the business itself, Sierra Schmidt, have differing views on why the establishment closed so soon. In interviews with the Star-Tribune, both expressed frustration and regret over the closure.

In a Jan. 30 Facebook post, the garage indicated it would be selling off its food inventory the next day.

Then, in a Facebook comment on an Oil City News story about the food liquidation announcement, the garage stated, "Today (Monday) is our last event and tomorrow we are selling our current inventory," and that it would put out a closing statement soon, "so feel free to watch that space as well and we will update you then(.)" The statement was followed by a grinning emoticon.

Huff owned Yellowstone Garage (the business and the building) until April of last year, when he announced that both the garage and Hall on Ash, the nearby event venue he also owned, were shuttering. In December, a Facebook post on the garage's page introduced Schmidt and Bryce Harvey as the new owners. Schmidt told the Star-Tribune that she and Harvey bought the business, but not the building, in November.

They planned to open on Nov. 7, according to Schmidt, but the opening was delayed.

Huff said that he forgot why the opening was delayed, but attributes it mostly to the fact that the liquor license was not transferred until early December, and he "wasn't gonna let her (Schmidt) sell alcohol out of there before that was done."

So the garage didn't open officially until Dec. 13. By then, Schmidt said, she had already put a head chef on payroll, and other fees were piling up, too.

"So by the time we actually got open, we were already down half of our initial cost or our initial startup funding that we were planning on using on operations preceding or following the opening," she said.

It went downhill from there, she said.

"Those operating costs that we started when the shift went from ... opening ... from one day to a month, month and a half later -- we couldn't keep up anymore."

Huff alleges that he gave Schmidt a good deal on the space, but that Schmidt "ran out of money, and she couldn't keep it going."

"I (told) her before I ever even did business with her that I was not going to finance her venture," he said. "I was going to lease her the building and let her use the name ... ."

Key business

The Yellowstone Garage was more than just a downtown restaurant. It served as key part of a larger urban renewal plan for the city’s Old Yellowstone District on the western edge of downtown.

The garage was once an auto shop. Huff bought it with intentions of using it as a literal garage to showcase his vintage muscle car collection, according to previous reporting done by the Star-Tribune. The space ended up being used for downtown social events, such as Rock the Block, as well as a few paid events.

Huff acquired the liquor license, which is tied to the address, in 2016. The restaurant wouldn't open until 2017, two weeks before the eclipse.

It was that fateful astronomical event that brought a flurry of business and sales to the garage.

“We went to work, got (Yellowstone Garage) open two weeks before, it was pretty crazy ... four days of parties and beer sales and food, we had a heck of a party. It was a once-in-a-lifetime event," Huff said in a Star-Tribune story from last year on local businesses.

Business slowed afterward, until eventually the garage was not profitable anymore, and Huff closed the restaurant in April 2022.

In a city council meeting that December that transferred the liquor license over to Schmidt and Harvey, both Huff and Schmidt expressed optimism about the future of the restaurant and the Old Yellowstone District.

"It's been a rocky road to get where we're at today, and I think I found the people that got the energy and the patience to put this deal together, so we're going to give them a shot at it," Huff said during the meeting. "I will back them -- from a distance -- but I'll back 'em 100% on this, and I hope everyone else does, too."

"This (the Old Yellowstone District) is just a piece of that downtown area and that historic area downtown that we cannot lose," Schmidt said. "And (it's) really a catalyst for moving forward ... ."

Though things didn’t work out, Schmidt says she was proud of have created a safe space for women in the food service industry – one of her biggest goals in owning the business. She's held numerous managerial roles herself and understands the often abrasive, and sometimes abusive, culture that exists in many restaurants and eateries, especially towards women. Her time running the garage built a culture "where people were excited to show up for their shifts."

It's one of the things that she'll miss the most, she said.

Now, Schmidt is focusing on her other business.

While she was working at the garage, she was "very absent" at The Perfect Cup, a downtown coffee hut that she owns. She wants to focus more on the goal of adding a second location somewhere in Casper. She supports the passions of the staff she managed during her time at the restaurant and wants to guide them if they decide to pursue their own businesses. And she has a lot of loose ends to tie up with the garage financially, she said.

Schmidt hopes that "within the next year" she can reassess whether or not she wants to move the business into another space.

"For right now, we're going to move into internally building it (The Perfect Cup) back up," she said.

As for Huff, he said that he has ideas for the future, but nothing's set in stone yet.