YMCA receives $500,000 grant for pool project

A $500,000 grant will get the YMCA of Natrona County's pool fundraising effort close to the finish line, the organization announced Thursday.

With the half million dollars from the Daniels Fund, the YMCA's pool campaign has raised $10.2 million of the $10.8 million total amount. The project includes a lap pool, family pool, hot tub, locker rooms, community studio, child watch center, birthday party/training room, fitness space and pool viewing area, the YMCA said.

"The grant will enable the YMCA to move closer to completing the capital project for the new pools," said YMCA CEO Stephanie Disburg.

The pools project is the second phase of a larger expansion effort for the YMCA here. In 2017, the organization opened a new facility at the corner of 15th Street and Casper Mountain Road, adding 38,000 square feet to the footprint of the YMCA.

Workers broke ground on the second phase in August 2020. It's expected to open in March.

The latest contribution comes from the Daniels Fund, which was founded by Bill Daniels, a pioneer in early cable television. The fund performs private charitable work in Wyoming -- where Daniels did early business -- Colorado, New Mexico and Utah.

"Wyoming was such an important place to Bill Daniels, said Daniels Fund President Hanna Skandera. "We're proud to continue his investment in this community and ensure people of all ages and abilities can enjoy what will surely be an incredible community asset."

