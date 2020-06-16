Yoga classes to be held on Bart Rea Learning Circle this summer

The circle was built to honor the legacy of Casper's own Bart Rea and his efforts to create the Platte River Trails Trust. The Solabration celebrates the best of Casper in late summertime.

Many of the classes are free, although donations are appreciated to support the community nonprofits involved. The classes are modified for all ability levels. The main sponsors and partners of these nonprofit events are Beyond Borders Yoga & Adventure Retreats, The Table, Wyoming Yoga & Massage, and Platte River Trails. Donations support The Casper Greenhouse Project, The Casper Mural Project and The Table to keep the program going into its seventh year in 2021.