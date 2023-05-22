This year’s NIC Fest, put on by the Nicolaysen Art Museum, will feature a few new activities: morning yoga classes, inflatables for people to climb, slide and splash in, and circus performers.

Cirque Orenda will have “(a)crobats, aerialists, stilt walkers, unicyclists, jugglers, fire dancers and other performers” performing across the grounds Friday and Saturday, a press release from the museum said.

Through a partnership with Adventure Zone, a company that provides family-friendly entertainment in the form of inflatables. The museum wanted more “active play opportunities” and so decided to erect an inflatable playground with the help of Adventure Zone. Though the press release didn’t specify the size, it did say that there will be enough attractions “to entertain families with hours of bouncing, climbing, sliding, and even splashing.” Festival organizers are asking that attendees pay a small fee for a day pass or single-use ticket to cover the cost of the inflatables (the rest of the festival will still be free).

And for those that want a nice stretch before they walk around the festival, there will be free guided yoga at the Visit Casper Mainstage on Saturday and Sunday mornings at 10:15 a.m.

Returning attractions will, of course, include a visual arts marketplace, live artists, and live local and regional music. There will also be a food truck alley, beer garden and community marketplace. Attendees are encouraged to bring cash for any vendors who may not be able to accept credit or debit cards.