Yoga set on the labyrinth this summer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Yoga classes on The Bart Rea Learning Circle in Amoco Park have resumed with a full schedule. Twenty-nine local and visiting instructors will lead up to eight classes per week on the labyrinth and Casper Mountain until Sunday, September 20.

The 2020 schedule is Monday, Sunny & Share, a wellness smorgasbord, 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Yoga on the Mountain, 5:30 a.m., and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.; Thursday, Stories, Nature & Kids' Yoga, 10 a.m.; Saturday, Qigong, 8:30 a.m., and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m.; Sunday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m. (subject to teacher availability).

See full details and updates at @yotlwyoming, @beyondbordersyoga, and @wyomingyoga on Facebook. COVID precautions are being taken, reserve a space online. Bring water, your own mat, and props you wish to have with you.

The Fourth Annual Summer Solar Festival, Solabration, has been moved from summer to fall and will end this year’s YOTL schedule on Sunday, September 20, with a day of wellness, art, food trucks, beer, and live music on the river. The date coincides with the Fall Equinox and International Day of Peace.