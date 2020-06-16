Yoga set on the labyrinth this summer

Yoga classes on The Bart Rea Learning Circle in Amoco Park have resumed with a full schedule. Twenty-nine local and visiting instructors will lead up to eight classes per week on the labyrinth and Casper Mountain until Sunday, September 20.
The 2020 schedule is Monday, Sunny & Share, a wellness smorgasbord, 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Yoga on the Mountain, 5:30 a.m., and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 5:30 p.m.; Thursday, Stories, Nature & Kids' Yoga, 10 a.m.; Saturday, Qigong, 8:30 a.m., and Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m.; Sunday, Yoga on the Labyrinth, 9 a.m. (subject to teacher availability).
See full details and updates at @yotlwyoming, @beyondbordersyoga, and @wyomingyoga on Facebook. COVID precautions are being taken, reserve a space online. Bring water, your own mat, and props you wish to have with you.
The Fourth Annual Summer Solar Festival, Solabration, has been moved from summer to fall and will end this year’s YOTL schedule on Sunday, September 20, with a day of wellness, art, food trucks, beer, and live music on the river. The date coincides with the Fall Equinox and International Day of Peace.
The circle was built to honor the legacy of Casper's own Bart Rea and his kindness in helping to create the Platte River Trails Trust. The Solabration celebrates the best of Casper in late summer time.
Many of the classes are free although donations are appreciated to support the community nonprofits involved. The classes are modified for all ability levels. The main sponsors and partners of these nonprofit events are Beyond Borders Yoga & Adventure Retreats, The Table, Wyoming Yoga & Massage and Platte River Trails. Donations support The Casper Greenhouse Project, The Casper Mural Project, and The Table to keep the program going into its seventh year in 2021.
