Young participants help boost Casper Jackalope Jump

Twins Rylee and Tanner Tromble, 9, braved the jump for their first time on the team. Rylee grew a little nervous in line when she heard some schoolmates scream.

“It was actually not as cold as I was expecting,” she said.

The siblings raised $100 for their team with help from generous neighbors, they said. The school contributed more than $4,250 toward $21,500 total for the Casper event, according to Special Olympics Wyoming CEO/president Priscilla Dowse.

“I just loved seeing kids doing something for somebody else,” Vondra said. “and it instills a great sense of community.”

The annual Jackalope Jump is one of Special Olympics Wyoming's largest fundraisers and supports athletes traveling to games across the state, Short explained. Casper’s event was the third of 19 Jackalope Jumps slated from this month through May around Wyoming.

The local participants included emergency responders, Special Olympics athletes, businesses, youth sports teams and people who just wanted to help.