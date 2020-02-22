Young participants help boost Casper Jackalope Jump

The announcer told the growing crowd the water temperature was “a balmy 31 degrees” in the small pool that awaited Casper Jackalope Jump participants Friday evening behind the Casper Recreation Center.
“That’s below freezing,” emcee for the event and Special Olympics Wyoming board member Dustin Beck continued.
The air outside wasn't much warmer at about 39 degrees with a breeze as 144 participants splashed into the pool to raise money for Special Olympics Wyoming.
Last year's jumpers numbered 90, Beck announced, as the last participants signed up. Manor Heights Elementary School brought the largest team on Friday with 44 student jumpers plus staff members, Tara Short, vice president of development, said. That's nearly triple from the team's 15 student jumpers last year.
“So our motto for this was 'Athletes helping athletes,”' Manor Heights P.E. teacher Nathan Vondra said. “And so I think the kids were just excited to be able do, one, a crazy event and help out the Special Olympics athletes as well.”
The P.E. teacher again this year caught students and helped them out of the pool. A video Friday clocked his time in the water at four and a half minutes, he said.
Twins Rylee and Tanner Tromble, 9, braved the jump for their first time on the team. Rylee grew a little nervous in line when she heard some schoolmates scream.
“It was actually not as cold as I was expecting,” she said.
The siblings raised $100 for their team with help from generous neighbors, they said. The school contributed more than $4,250 toward $21,500 total for the Casper event, according to Special Olympics Wyoming CEO/president Priscilla Dowse.
“I just loved seeing kids doing something for somebody else,” Vondra said. “and it instills a great sense of community.”
The annual Jackalope Jump is one of Special Olympics Wyoming's largest fundraisers and supports athletes traveling to games across the state, Short explained. Casper’s event was the third of 19 Jackalope Jumps slated from this month through May around Wyoming.
The local participants included emergency responders, Special Olympics athletes, businesses, youth sports teams and people who just wanted to help.
Among them was Hendrix Beckstead, 11, who wasn’t even planning to jump when she arrived on a mother-daughter date night to watch a member on the Casper Police Department's team take the plunge. Hendrix decided minutes before the event to join the them.
The cold "knocked the breath" out of her as she landed in the water, she recalled.
She and her mother had planned to go out for pizza and craft at home. But they’d have to take their dinner to go after Hendrix’s spontaneous change of plans.
“But that’s OK,” Hendrix said, “Because I had fun.”
