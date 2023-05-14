For more than 130 years, the Casper Star-Tribune has been proud to serve as your leading provider of local news in Wyoming.

From public lands to public schools, from bears to blizzards, from the arts to local government, we have been committed to informing, educating and entertaining our readers. And we couldn’t do it without your support of our local journalists who produce important work.

Take today’s edition, for example. Reporter Sofia Saric produced a 4,200-word investigative piece on a shooting that’s still being discussed four years after it occurred. The story is based on months of interviews, public documents and an audio recording obtained by the Star-Tribune. Or consider last month’s front-page story by sportswriter Ryan Thorburn, which offered previously unknown details about how a promising Cowboys’ basketball season went off the rails.

Our commitment to being the strongest local news provider remains steadfast, but we also continue to change with the habits of our readers. Today, the city and state we serve are different. We’ve all seen how the engines that power Wyoming’s economy have changed as the energy industry adopts new technologies. We at the Star-Tribune are evolving, too.

Also, as we’ve adjusted to changing news consumption habits, we’ve adapted to some outside forces affecting the local news industry, such as shifts in advertising trends, increasing newsprint costs and the job market.

With all of that in mind, and in an effort to preserve the excellent local news coverage you’re used to, I want to let you know that starting June 13, the print edition of the Star-Tribune will move to a different publication schedule, with delivery three days each week: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. In addition, your newspaper will transition from being delivered by a traditional newspaper delivery carrier to mail delivery by the U.S. Postal Service.

The new three-day print frequency certainly represents a shift in your newspaper experience. But fewer days of print doesn’t mean less of the important, impactful local coverage that you’ve come to expect from us. We’re still your best source for local news content, and we remain deeply committed to covering our community all day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Every day, you’ll find the best of local, national and international news and features on Trib.com, our mobile app, our newsletters, our social media channels and our E-edition — the popular electronic replica of our print edition that’s accessible on our website or via our app. If you love the experience of reading the printed newspaper, our E-edition could become your new best friend on days when a print edition is not delivered to your home. On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, it will mirror the print newspaper. On the non-print days – Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays – your E-Edition will include the most important news of the day – local, national, international, sports – and your comics, puzzles and advice columns, but it will be a condensed version of our traditional daily news report.

Now, back to your print edition …

Starting June 13, when you pick up your newspaper, you’re going to feel a difference. That’s because every print edition will be an expanded edition, with more content, more sections and more pages.

Every print day, you’ll have a “Sunday” reading experience full of local news and opinions, investigative and watchdog journalism, personalities and profiles, sports stories that take you beyond the results of a game, and a deeper look at the businesses and market leaders in our community and the world around us. You’ll be able to unwind from a work day with a great story from your favorite reporter. Or you can enjoy a laugh over dinner with your favorite comics. Are the kids done with their homework? See how THEY do with our challenging puzzles. Our new print editions are going to engage you like never before.

You’ll also still have access to the daily comics and puzzles you’ve grown to love. All seven days’ worth of comics and puzzles will be delivered as part of the new three-day-per-week print editions. Can’t wait for the next print edition? Our E-editions will include daily comics and puzzles, and our website will continue to host more than 500 daily comic strips, dozens of puzzles and regular nationally syndicated columnists we’re sure you’ll love – if you haven’t already fallen in love with them, that is.

We at the Star-Tribune are proud to bring you the most important news from our communities, all day, every day. We know it’s our job to meet you where you are with news that’s relevant to you, your families and your neighbors. If you’re already a subscriber, thank you for supporting local journalism – and we know you’re going to love the new, more fulfilling print editions that will start arriving at your home on June 13.

What’s more, we remain committed to bringing this community the most significant news every hour of every day on our digital platforms, so if you haven’t taken that step with us yet and activated your digital account – which you’re already paying for if you’re a print subscriber – we hope you’ll take a leap of faith with us. We have grown our digital customers more than 13% over the past 12 months alone.

As you adjust to changes in your print newspaper experience, just know that the truly meaningful things remain the same: We’re still a team of dedicated local journalists who work for a local news organization. We still care deeply about our readers. We live here, we work here, we are part of the fabric of this community. And we couldn’t do this vital work without you and your financial support of local news. Every dollar counts – for you, and for our news organization – and your commitment allows us to sustain and grow local journalism in this community.

As always, you can reach out if you want to talk with us. My contact information, and the contact information for Star-Tribune President Kevin Austin, can be found below.

Thank you for supporting the Star-Tribune and its journalists. We’re here, as we’ve always been, to serve you.

Joshua Wolfson is the editor of the Casper Star-Tribune. He can be reached at 307-266-0575 or at josh.wolfson@trib.com. Kevin Austin is the Star-Tribune’s president. He can be reached at 307-266-0508 or at kevin.austin@lee.net.