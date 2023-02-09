To keep kids out of the criminal justice system, the courts are funneling more and more kids into Casper’s Youth Crisis Center. And it’s putting the squeeze on the facility’s resources.

The nonprofit is seeking roughly $137,000 in additional funding from Natrona County to deal with the additional referrals.

The Youth Crisis Center, located at 1656 E. 12th Street, provides emergency shelter and crisis intervention to kids up to 18 years old.

It has a group home wing, which provides longer-term care for up to five children at a time, and a crisis shelter wing, which typically can support up to 10 kids.

The latter provides temporary shelter to kids who don’t have a safe home life — like those who have run away, are homeless or have unstable, abusive or neglectful families, according to the Youth Crisis Center’s website. Usually, they stay between eight and nine days.

But right now, a lot of those crisis shelter beds are going to children ordered to stay at the center by the courts, Executive Director Dave Hulshizer told the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners during a Tuesday work session.

The Youth Crisis Center doesn’t have any specific programming in place to support those kids. It doesn’t get any additional money to care for them, either. It’s just a place for kids to go in lieu of juvenile detention facilities.

Hulshizer said though the center is grateful that the court-ordered placements help kids stay out of the judicial system, it’s left fewer beds open for their crisis shelter program.

“Because we don’t have the room on the group home side, they have to be on our crisis shelter side,” he said.

As of Jan. 25, five of the Youth Crisis Center’s crisis shelter beds went to kids placed there by the courts. Those children tend to stay a lot longer — usually anywhere between 45 to 90 days, Hulshizer said.

Another three beds in the wing went to kids under the protective custody of the Department of Family Services.

That left just two beds for the crisis shelter program.

“We’re always trying to do a shuffle to see if we can get kids in, get kids out,” he said.

Roughly $137,000 from the county would allow the Youth Crisis Center to add another five beds in its group home for a year. Hulshizer said that’d be enough to support court-placed kids.

While some commissioners showed interest in providing the additional funding, they asked the center to see if the Department of Family Services, Joint Judiciary Committee or the courts would be willing to pitch in, too.

The Youth Crisis Center is also looking to partner with the Central Wyoming Counseling Center to add a new program for children coming out of in-patient treatment facilities.

Its building has a third, unused wing that has space for seven beds.

It’d be somewhere for those kids to gradually — and safely — re-adjust to home life, Hulshizer said.

“For now, these kids will come home, and they get dropped right back in their home environment,” he said.

The center’s working with the Wyoming Department of Health to look for funding sources.

Eventually, the center wants to expand its facility to support additional clinical and parenting services, group therapy and outpatient care, Hulshizer told commissioners Tuesday.

In recent years, the center’s programming has transitioned away from “juvenile justice-based” programming — which places heavier emphasis on discipline — to focusing more on mental health care, substance abuse recovery and teaching kids life skills.

The center has a full-time therapist, two case managers and other support staff for its mental health and substance abuse services.

But it’s not enough, Hulshizer said.

Mental health and substance abuse issues are becoming more common in kids the center serves, even among young adolescents.

“We’re starting to see them at like 11 and 12 with even substance abuse issues,” Hulshizer said.

And right now, Casper doesn’t have enough social workers to help them, he said.

“We’re seeing less providers, we’re seeing less people seeing kids, the wait lists are getting longer,” he said.