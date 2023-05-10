The Youth Crisis Center will be getting another roughly $170,000 in grant money following minor tweaks to city of Casper's upcoming community project grant budget, bringing the organization's total award to around $270,000.

The grant is funded through Natrona County's 1-cent tax, and operates on a four-year funding cycle.

This time around, the city is expected to award a total of $2.25 million to over 30 Casper organizations. The Casper City Council put together a tentative plan for how to award the money during a work session in late April.

That included giving $100,000 to the Youth Crisis Center, a group home and crisis shelter for kids up to age 18.

At the time, councilors thought that was all the center had asked for. But it had really requested $100,000 per year of the grant — $400,000, in other words.

There wasn't any money left on the table after April's meeting. But because the center is Casper's main resource for supporting at-risk, homeless and troubled youth, the council during Tuesday's work session decided to scrounge together some additional funding for the organization.

During the meeting, Casper Mayor Bruce Knell said Youth Crisis Center Executive Director David Hulshizer had told him the center could work with $270,000 as a middle-ground between $100,000 and $400,000.

To get there, the council voted to reroute $87,514 originally set aside to help the Natrona County Library bolster its building security, and to shave off another 4% from every other grant recipient's allocation. (The library is still getting $240,000 from the grant for books and other circulation items.)

In its original application, the Youth Crisis Center indicated the money could go toward needs as wide-ranging as utilities costs and building maintenance, to programming for kids, to salaries for staff.

The center's group home wing provides longer-term care for up to five children at a time, and its crisis shelter wing can typically support up to 10 kids, Hulshizer previously told the Star-Tribune. As of February, a lot of those crisis shelter beds were going to children ordered to stay at the center by the courts.

On Tuesday, councilors also considered, though ultimately decided against, giving 1-cent funding to the Casper Salvation Army. (The organization was accidentally left out of initial discussion about the grant in April because its application was mistakenly filtered out of the city clerk's inbox.)

The 1-cent tax effectively adds another penny to Wyoming’s 4% state sales tax.

In other words, you’re taxed an additional 5 cents on the dollar for most things you buy in Natrona County. One penny goes directly to Natrona County municipalities, and the other four pennies go to the state (which keeps about two-thirds, and gives the other third back to local governments.) The 1-cent tax doesn’t apply to groceries and other tax-exempt goods.

In recent years, the 1-cent tax has pulled in about $15 million annually, or about $60 million per funding cycle.

The bulk of the revenue is used for things like maintaining aging infrastructure, subsidizing utilities and paying for police and fire-EMS department equipment.

The tax costs the average family in Natrona County about $170 a year, according to a recent analysis by the city of Casper. It’s been around since 1974, and goes on the ballot for renewal every four years.

It was last put to a vote during the November election, when it passed with about two-thirds approval from Natrona County voters.