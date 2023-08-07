After more than a year of failed attempts by state lawmakers to develop solutions to Wyoming’s languishing affordable housing supply, one approach has garnered some forward momentum: reforming zoning laws.

Zoning laws regulate land use, and are meant to make sure communities are organized responsibly. They’re the regulations that distinguish residential, commercial and agricultural land, set minimum lot sizes and create public parks.

But communities nationwide are rolling back portions of their zoning laws amid concerns that some policies once embraced as staples — housing density maximums, for example — pose serious obstacles to housing affordability.

A working group under the Wyoming Legislature’s brand-new Regulatory Reduction Task Force is expected to next month discuss a slew of proposals intended to do just that, including:

softening density maximums;

making it easier for property owners to have accessory dwelling units;

authorizing multi-family housing to be built in certain commercial zones; and

setting state-level caps on zoning regulations.

Some of the initiatives were considered by the Montana State Legislature earlier this year, task force members noted during a Monday meeting.

Unlike legislative committees, Wyoming’s Regulatory Reduction Task Force can’t sponsor bills; its job is to by Oct. 1 issue recommendations to Gov. Mark Gordon and the Legislature on what the state can do to address issues related to overregulation. In addition to housing, task force members are also currently reviewing energy and agriculture regulations.

In the task force’s first meeting in June, Eric Protzer, a senior research fellow for the Harvard Growth Lab presented findings to the task force that indicated that amending zoning regulations was central to addressing Wyoming’s affordable housing issues.

In addition to relaxing housing density maximums, Protzer advised lawmakers to ban so-called “protest petitions” — a process that allows landowners and neighbors to fight proposed rezonings — and to restore municipal extraterritorial jurisdiction, which essentially allows cities to exercise authority over land contiguous to their official boundaries.

From 2010 to 2021, Wyoming experienced lower growth in both median gross monthly rent and median home values compared to neighboring states, Hank Hoversland, an analyst for the Legislative Service Office, told lawmakers during the Monday working group meeting.

That doesn’t mean Wyoming isn’t feeling a crunch, though. Officials noted practically every community in the state is suffering from soaring housing prices and dwindling supply, which is not only contributing to housing instability but hampering economic growth — if Wyoming cities and towns don’t have homes affordable for the average worker, businesses can’t attract employees, after all.

Instead of making broad changes to zoning laws on the state level, several lawmakers, officials and advocates who spoke Monday questioned whether it might be more effective for the Legislature to create programs incentivizing communities to implement the reforms of their own accord.

“The regulation reduction, for me, is more on a local level, and the state could be a good voice to encourage communities to do that,” Dan Dorsch, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County, said during the meeting.

There was also discussion about developing ways to streamline the processes for acquiring building licenses and permits.

“Pulling a permit for something even as simple as a barn, because of the complexity and the layers of regulation in this community, it requires hiring a professional or multiple professionals,” Mark Barron, who serves on the Teton County Board of County Commissioners, said.

Some who offered testimony on Monday said construction-related regulations in particular had become a huge hurdle in recruiting builders and developers to build homes.

David Fraser, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities, said that contractors often have to be re-certified when they want to work in a new community.

“We started a conversation within WAM of reciprocating those contractor licenses,” Fraser said, using an acronym for the Wyoming Association of Municipalities.

The task force indicated it would soon create a website to gather more public input on housing regulation reforms.

Housing solutions is a relatively new topic for the Legislature. A committee of lawmakers worked on workforce housing policy during the 2022 interim legislative session, though it didn’t end up sponsoring any housing-related bills in Cheyenne in 2023.

If Monday’s working group meeting was any indication, there could still be some interest in revisiting those proposals alongside regulatory reforms.

Dorsch and Brenda Birkle, executive director of My Front Door, nudged lawmakers to revive several housing proposals considered last year, including a bill that would establishing a state housing trust fund program and a bill to enable communities to form land banks.

