Zoom class explores Native sign language

Talk about the kits a little bit. The delivery to homes has gone very smoothly. Families have been really respectful of the signup time. With me teleworking so much, it's been really fun for me coming up with the kits and packing them. When we did archaeology, I had BLM archaeologists outside the trails center and we did an assembly line of packing shoe boxes for the kids.

The November 14 program is “Native American Sign Language and Trade on the Plains.” How did you come up with it? Students will learn how to communicate with their hands and not their tongues. Then they will practice their sign language ability while they negotiate trades with other students. Rob Swanson is my husband and a park ranger and sign language is one of his interests. We have been working and coordinating with several schools in the district. We held fourth grade rendezvous at several schools in the district. We always have a trade session with the children and as you might expect, it's chaotic and loud. We thought why don't we teach Native American sign and kids can do their trading all silently? Rob tells a fur trapper story, storytelling with the signs and lots of repetition with kids repeating after him. We went from chaotic trading sessions to very quiet, very orderly trading sessions.