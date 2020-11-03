Zoom class explores Native sign language

Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center have been presenting hands-on history programs via Zoom since May. The programs make history come alive through a program and hands-on learning kits that are delivered locally with advanced class reservation. The classes and kits are free. Although geared for second to fifth graders, whole families from coast to coast have enjoyed the presentations. We chatted with Stacey Moore, education technician at the trails center, about the effort as a whole and the program set for Nov. 14.
How has the response been to your other Zoom classes? It's been fantastic. We have had both positive response locally with families excited to receive their hands-on kits that we deliver to their doors and out of town families coming back month after month for the program. This is not the first time I've done Zoom classrooms because we offer "field trips," for out of town classes to talk about the pioneers from the trails center.
So really these are for the whole family? We say they are geared for second to fifth graders. If they're younger, parents can assist. We have some who start in second grade and are with us all the way through fifth grade and they love it so much they don't want to "graduate." We have high school kids coming back to assist when the classes are in person and some who still log on because they love the learning environment.
Talk about the kits a little bit. The delivery to homes has gone very smoothly. Families have been really respectful of the signup time. With me teleworking so much, it's been really fun for me coming up with the kits and packing them. When we did archaeology, I had BLM archaeologists outside the trails center and we did an assembly line of packing shoe boxes for the kids.
The November 14 program is “Native American Sign Language and Trade on the Plains.” How did you come up with it? Students will learn how to communicate with their hands and not their tongues. Then they will practice their sign language ability while they negotiate trades with other students. Rob Swanson is my husband and a park ranger and sign language is one of his interests. We have been working and coordinating with several schools in the district. We held fourth grade rendezvous at several schools in the district. We always have a trade session with the children and as you might expect, it's chaotic and loud. We thought why don't we teach Native American sign and kids can do their trading all silently? Rob tells a fur trapper story, storytelling with the signs and lots of repetition with kids repeating after him. We went from chaotic trading sessions to very quiet, very orderly trading sessions.
How do we sign up for this class ? It's at 10 a.m., mountain time on the Nov. 14. If you would like participate in the virtual class, you must sign up in advance online at tinyurl.com/hohclubCasper. The first 25 local families to sign up before 5 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 11, will receive a free bag of ingredients to make trade items. The bag will be delivered contact free to their homes on Nov. 13. (Note: In the event of inclement weather, we will only be able to deliver to plowed roads, and therefore a pick-up option will be available that day). The deadline to receive the activity bag is Nov. 11, but you may sign up to join the class as late as 5 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 13. Contact me at samoore@blm.gov if you have questions.
Are there plans to continue these? My plan is to continue these monthly at least up through next year if not even longer because we have had such a great interest from folks who just can't get here for an in-person class. We have regulars from South Dakota, California and Cheyenne.
For those who want a dose of history in person, the trails center is open? Yes, we are on winter hours, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and there is never an admission charge.
