Casperites walk down memory lane in Facebook group

And you never know who will show up in posts.

“It’s fun to see these people that you lost track of, and where they end up,” she said.

A second look

Barnes is still one of the group’s regulars.

Sometimes, his posts are more academic — detailing the origins of street names, for example. Other times, he shares personal stories from his childhood.

The chance to reflect on his years in Casper has been freeing, he said — therapeutic, even. It’s helped him put his life in perspective, and to appreciate the deep connection he still has to the city.

His time in Casper was tough, but some of the most formative years of his life, he said.

Looking back, he’s especially thankful to the community members who believed in and supported him as a kid. He often posts tributes to teachers and former peers who had a positive influence on him, he said.

“I just want people to know how much the city means to me,” he said.

And by the looks of it, thousands of other Casperites feel the same way, he said. The size of the group speaks for itself.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.