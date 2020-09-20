CDC eviction moratorium likely to protect most Wyoming households, but questions remain

But since the new rules were instituted in August, the organization is receiving twice as many applications a week.

As of Sept. 11, it had received 1,133 applications and declined 17% of those. Teton and Natrona counties have received the bulk of assistance. In July the average assistance payment was $698; so far in September, the average has been $841.

Considering the amount of the WCDA’s allocation that has not been spent, Hoversland said it’s likely the governor will reapportion some of the funds. The federal legislation that released the money requires it be spent before the end of the year.

What happens if both the assistance program and the eviction moratorium expire at the same time? It’s anyone’s guess, Hoversland said.

Patton said she’s worried for what may come next. Even with the WCDA program, which she said some of the tenants facing evictions in August were able to utilize, it doesn’t cover everybody.

As winter approaches, so do common illnesses that could prevent employees from attending work, even if all they have is a common cold. COVID-19 precautions urge people to stay home from work if they’re sick at all, but the WCDA program only covers tenants whose income has been directly affected by COVID-19. A different illness wouldn’t qualify.