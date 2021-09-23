'Championship of Champions' Indian horse relays begin today in Casper

Expert equestrians from across the Rocky Mountain West will flock to Casper this weekend for the “Championship of Champions” Indian horse relays at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.
The competition, which lasts today through Sunday, is the culmination of a summer’s worth of racing, said Jamie Howard of the Horse Nations Indian Relay Council.
Teams from Indigenous nations across the Northwestern U.S. and Canada compete in horse relays for their chance to be a part of the event.
The winners of those races, in turn, earn paid entry into the championship, he said.
“It brings the best of the best together,” Howard said.
In some ways, the relays are much like other horse racing sports — the goal is to cross the finish line first.
Teams usually consist of four people and three horses. There’s one rider, who races bareback three laps around the track.
But here’s where things get less straightforward: riders must also switch horses between laps.
“They’re usually getting off their horse while it’s still moving,” Howard said.
Two of the other team members are tasked with holding the horses while they wait for the rider.
The fourth member, called the “mugger,” stops the horse left behind after each lap.
Howard likens the relays a mix between bull riding and horse racing.
“It’s just very exciting,” he said. “It’s a heart-pounding event.”
The competition’s opening ceremony will be led in part by spiritual leaders from the Northern Arapaho Tribe, which is sponsoring the event along with the Wind River Hotel and Casino.
The races kick off tonight with a brand new kind of relay, the “All Star Indian Relay Race Battle of the Nations.”
As with other all-star sports, each nation that enters puts together a dream team of their best four members and four horses.
The championship is also hosting other events, including women’s and children’s relays, and the one-lap “chief” and “maiden” horse races.
Other cultural festivities, including dancing and hand drumming competitions, will take place between races. Vendors selling crafts and jewelry will also be available.
Tickets are available online at the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo website, or in-person at the rodeo gate.