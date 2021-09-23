'Championship of Champions' Indian horse relays begin today in Casper

Expert equestrians from across the Rocky Mountain West will flock to Casper this weekend for the “Championship of Champions” Indian horse relays at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.

The competition, which lasts today through Sunday, is the culmination of a summer’s worth of racing, said Jamie Howard of the Horse Nations Indian Relay Council.

Teams from Indigenous nations across the Northwestern U.S. and Canada compete in horse relays for their chance to be a part of the event.

The winners of those races, in turn, earn paid entry into the championship, he said.

“It brings the best of the best together,” Howard said.

In some ways, the relays are much like other horse racing sports — the goal is to cross the finish line first.

Teams usually consist of four people and three horses. There’s one rider, who races bareback three laps around the track.

But here’s where things get less straightforward: riders must also switch horses between laps.

“They’re usually getting off their horse while it’s still moving,” Howard said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}