Cheyenne Central football builds early lead and defeats Kelly Walsh
PREP FOOTBALL

Cheyenne Central football builds early lead and defeats Kelly Walsh

Cheyenne Central

Cheyenne Central

Kelly Walsh found the going a little tougher on the road Friday. One week after rolling to a 54-14 home victory over Cheyenne South, the Trojans ran into a buzz saw at Cheyenne Central and falling to 1-1 with a 38-12 defeat.

The Trojans drove into Central territory on their opening drive, but Nathaniel Talich picked off Trenton Walker and the Indians (2-0) capitalized with a 21-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead with 7:10 to play in the first quarter.

Central added second-quarter TDs on a 23-yard pass from Andrew Cummins to Brock Storebo and a 9-yard run by Lobato. The Indians closed out the first-half scoring on a 24-yard field goal from Teagan Tippets.

Central added two more touchdown in the third quarter before Kelly Walsh finally found its way into the end zone. Walker connected with Dom Jahr for a 78-yard scoring pass to end the third quarter and Cam Burkett had a 2-yard TD run to close the scoring.

Kelly Walsh hosts Rock Springs (1-1), which lost 41-21 to Thunder Basin, next Friday.

