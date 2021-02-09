 Skip to main content
Chris Stier is hired as Natrona County boys soccer coach
BOYS SOCCER

Chris Stier is hired as Natrona County boys soccer coach

Natrona County

Chris Stier is the new boys head soccer coach at Natrona County High School, it was announced in an email late Monday night.

Stier, who played high school soccer in Minnesota and at Division II University of Mary, was hired as an assistant coach at Natrona County last year. The 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stier replaces Jon Miller, who coached the Mustangs in 2019 when they failed to qualify for the state tournament. Chad Miller coached NC to the Class 4A state title in 2018.

Stier, who has also worked with the Casper Blades soccer program, is currently the student activities director at Casper College.

