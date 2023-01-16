Churches, nonprofits, service groups collaborate to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day

On a sunny Monday in Casper, ART 321 was full of people chatting and laughing. There was Starbucks coffee and Girl Scout cookies on a table by the entrance station.

There were also two other plastic tables: one with a banner pledging nonviolence and cups of Sharpie markers for people to sign it, another with coloring markers and white paper for kids to make signs with.

ART 321 isn't usually opened on Mondays, but on the morning of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it was. ServeWyoming, along with three religious communities in Casper — Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper, First United Methodist Church and the United Church of Christ in Casper — Casper College, AmeriCorps and the City of Casper held the annual MLK Day of Service.

ART 321 was the starting point and gathering place for those who wished to attend. From there, they would migrate to First United Methodist with intentions to go by the James Reeb mural downtown. After a "celebration" with songs and a keynote speaker, participants would have the chance to participate in a service project: donating and organizing items to help those without housing. (The donations would then be delivered to Casper Housing Authority for distribution with Project Homeless Connect on Jan. 27, Alexis Grieve, volunteer program coordinator with ServeWyoming, told the Star-Tribune.)

“We’re really proud to work on that aspect of it (the service project), because that’s what I think Dr. King’s legacy was … to continue to serve our communities," she said.

As attendees mingled and chatted between the displays at ART 321, ServeWyoming handed out route cards showing where the march was supposed to go and signs with chants on them. Some of the youngest attendees worked on art projects of their own at the table with paper and markers. Already made works were hung above that station with messages like, "Be Brave! Be Bold! And be equal" and "VOTE." MLK Day pins adorned sweatshirts and jackets.

A little after 10 a.m., Rev. Dee Lundberg of the United Church of Christ stood up to speak. The room gradually hushed until it was nearly silent. A reverence hung in the air.

Lundberg stressed that no matter what each person there believed in — spiritually speaking — they were all called to a common good: fighting injustice and pursuing peace.

"I know not all of us here are into God things, so, fine. Especially the traditional version, or the version that excludes some of us. But I know we are all gathered here for the good," she said. "We are all gathered here for justice and equality and acceptance and equal access. We are all into good. So, good, God, I don’t see a difference.

"Your presence here is your calling. Called to carry the message of hope, love, justice, equality. So as we celebrate this day, may we not only celebrate the man, but do him a greater honor by remembering that the torch has been passed to us," she said. "There is so much more work to be done."

And then it was time to march. As people trickled out of ART 321 and onto Midwest Avenue, the sun haloed around them. There was chatting and laughter and a lightness. Community officers kept pace with the crowd before and behind. Traffic stopped. In the window of Metro Coffee Company, a woman paused her work to stare at the line of people walking by.

At First United, attendees were greeted with more coffee and hot chocolate. After grabbing and downing drinks, they headed into the sanctuary. A slideshow of pictures of Martin Luther King Jr. and his quotes played over the TVs on either side of the stage.

Debra Bulluck, who hails from Alabama originally but lived in Wyoming and went to law school at UW before moving to Minneapolis to be a practicing attorney and adjunct professor at University of St. Thomas School of Law, gave the keynote message.

She spoke about her experience living and working in the state with ServeWyoming and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming as a Black woman. It could be tough, she said.

“Showing up wasn’t easy, and enduring the course — honestly, it came from my faith. Knowing that I am living for a greater purpose. Leaning into a community that would allow me to exist and just be, without explanation and without feeling like I had to protect my emotional and mental well-being for what unexpected things folks will do — or say — because of your ignorance, prejudice, silence or inaction and flat-out racism.

"Even though what I experienced then, and even some of what I experienced coming back into this space the last few days, I know that I stand on the shoulders of giants, such as Dr. King, for whom we are gathered here today," she said.

The light coming through the green stained-glass window shone behind her. Bulluck then stood up with Jimmy Simmons, former president of the Casper NAACP and current vice president of the Pikes Peak Southern Christian Leadership Conference, along with the staff of ServeWyoming, and led the room in a pledge of nonviolence in honor of King and his efforts towards equality, peace and freedom.

To close, members of Opera Wyoming sang a hymn called "Let There Be Peace on Earth." They invited attendees to sing along since the song was printed in the hymnals. Thirty-some voices rang out: "Let there be peace on Earth / And let it begin with me. / Let there be peace on earth / the peace that was meant to be."