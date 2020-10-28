City cancels trick or treat in city government buildings

Staff at all Casper city buildings, including City Hall, the Hall of Justice, Casper Recreation Center, and fire stations will not distribute Halloween candy this year because of the pandemic.

“We are disappointed,” City Manager Carter Napier said in a news release. “Welcoming trick or treaters is always an enjoyable time; however, we must continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

“Since we first learned about the pandemic, we have rearranged work schedules and how we work and meet to keep all city critical services functioning,” said Napier, “unfortunately this has impacted the Halloween festivities this year.”

According to Napier, many of the city staff are first responders and essential workers.

“We mustn’t let our guard down now, even as the holidays approach, so that our citizens will continue to have water, sewer, and garbage services, streets snowplowing, and police and fire-EMT response,” he said.