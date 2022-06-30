Clinic looks forward even after suspected arson and Roe reversal

Broken glass lay on the floor. Soot covered the ceiling. A layer of ash obscured the buckled wood floorboards. Melted square light fixtures stood against the walls. The air smelled of smoke.

Christie Burkhart stood among boxes of equipment and office supplies that had survived the fire damage, wearing a red t-shirt, shorts and sneakers stained with soot. She's a founding board member of Wellspring Health Access and sister of the nonprofit's founder, Julie Burkhart.

News broke in April about plans to open the Wellspring Health Access abortion clinic in Casper this month. The clinic was set to be the only other in the state that offers abortion services. One other clinic, the Women’s Health & Family Care Clinic in Jackson, offers medication abortion services.

But the clinic’s opening was delayed following a suspected arson at the building last month.

A woman wearing a black hoodie and face mask, carrying a gas can, entered the building in the early hours of May 25. Shortly after, a fire ignited in the building. Police believe the fire was intentionally set.

“When we saw the video and saw it was a female, it was a gut-wrenching punch,” Christie said.

Then the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade on Friday. Julie said in a press conference the same morning that she is looking into a potential lawsuit over the trigger abortion ban that Wyoming passed earlier this year. A lawsuit could delay the ban’s implementation. The clinic team is working with legal counsel to explore that avenue.

Burkhart had come all the way from Wichita, Kansas to see the clinic and take care of business. Wednesday was the first time she had visited the clinic since the Roe reversal and since it was damaged in the fire.

“I'm glad that no one was with me when I first entered,” she said. “I was a wreck.”

Surfaces throughout the entire building were gray with ash. Boards covered a broken window in the front foyer. An exam bed and recovery recliner sat, charred and mottled, in the room where the fire had started. A charred path marked the hallway floor in front of the room. Christie said they had just installed the new floorboards the week before the suspected arson.

Furniture and equipment that didn’t survive the fire sat in the procedure room, waiting to be thrown out. Burkhart approximated they had lost about $4,500 in equipment and materials. Overall, she estimated, the repairs will cost more than $100,000. Down the hall in the recovery area, the afternoon light came in through the windows and illuminated the dusty air.

Burkhart said that the damage will take upwards of two months to repair; about half of the building’s inside will have to be gutted. It will take more time to get everything else at the clinic ready. Altogether, the delay in opening the clinic will be about four to six months, she said.

Even amid the suspected arson, the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade and other uncertainties, Burkhart said the plan at this point is to continue forward with the clinic; even if Wyoming’s abortion trigger ban goes into effect, there are still other services that the clinic plans to provide.

“I think us as an organization, we just feel like we have started this, we've promised this, and as an organization, we're going to do everything we possibly can to exhaust all avenues,” she said. “I want it enough that I'm not going to stop.”

Star-Tribune staff writer Ellen Gerst contributed to this story.

