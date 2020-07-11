COVID-19 forces WHSAA to put contingency plan in place for prep football

If the 2020 football season does in fact start on time, defending Class 4A state champion Sheridan (vs. Laramie) and runner-up Thunder Basin (vs. Cheyenne East) will both start at home, with semifinalists East and Cheyenne Central (at Natrona County) opening on the road. The other games have Rock Springs playing at Gillette and Cheyenne South visiting Kelly Walsh.

However, given the unknown of the effects of COVID-19, there is a chance the season might not start on time. With that in mind, the WHSAA board of directors has put together a contingency plan if the season needs to start at a later date. In fact, the season could start as late as Week 7 on Oct. 16. That would result in a five-week season culminating with state championship games on Nov. 20, which means the championship games wouldn’t be held at the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2008. That is also the case if the season starts later than Sept. 18.

If state championships are moved to Nov. 20, the higher-seeded team would host the championship game. The East Conference champion would be the higher seed for Class 3A and Class 1A/6-man while the West Conference winner would be the higher seed for Class 2A and Class 1A/9-man.

There are seven contingency plans in all.