Cowgirls' Kayla Stibley sets program record in pole vault at Colorado meet
UW OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Cowgirls' Kayla Stibley sets program record in pole vault at Colorado meet

University of Wyoming freshman Kayla Stibley broke the school pole vault record over the weekend at the Doug Max Invitational in Fort Collins, Colorado. The Natrona County graduate cleared 12 feet, 3.5 inches to finish fourth in the event and break the mark of 12-01.5 set by Lauri Smith in 2006.

The Cowgirls' Aumni Ashby and Sadie McMullen moved up to No. 3 on UW's all-time list in their respective events. Ashby won the triple jump with a leap of 40-08.75 while McMullen won the long jump with a mark of 20-06.25. Jasmyne Cooper won the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 9.41 seconds. Shayla Howell finished second in the long jump with a leap of 19-11.75, which is the No. 5 mark in program history.

The Cowboys had four first-place finishers: Kirk Unland in the hammer with a throw of 202-11, Wyatt Moore (Star Valley) in the 100 in 10.80 seconds, William Nolan (Cheyenne South) in the long jump with a leap of 24-02.5 and Colton Paller, who set a personal record and is now No. 8 on UW's all-time list with a mark of 187-06. Finishing second for the Cowboys were Hap Frketich in the hammer throw, Hunter Brown (Natrona County) in the long jump and Jefferson Danso (Cheyenne East) in the triple jump.

The Cowgirls and Cowboys are back in action this weekend at the CU Invitational in Boulder, Colorado.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

