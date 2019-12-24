A jury this year convicted a Casper doctor of running a pill mill. He's now serving a quarter-century

Johnson earlier the same day ordered the doctor’s brother, Nabeel Kahn, 46, to serve just over 15 years in federal prison. The younger brother, whose lawyers argued should serve less time because of medical issues, is incarcerated in a prison medical center in Minnesota. Shakeel Kahn is serving his time in a federal prison near Los Angeles.

The doctor’s lawyer told the Star-Tribune shortly after the conviction and again after sentencing that he intended to appeal issues at the case, which he said would be more appropriately handled as a medical malpractice lawsuit. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court, however, still awaits his appeal: although Kahn has formally notified the appellate court that he will contest the trial court’s findings, his filings aren’t due until Jan. 22.

Proceedings are also still ongoing in the U.S. District Court where the doctor was convicted.

The doctor’s father, Mohamed Abdur Rahim Khan, has asked a judge to award him some of the money law enforcement seized from an Arizona house during the investigation. Khan says that of the more than $1 million cash police seized while arrested the doctor, $675,000 was not the doctor’s but his, and was stored in Arizona for safe keeping. The father’s challenge has not yet been tried by the judge.

